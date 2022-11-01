333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

PHUKET: Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), has revealed plans to develop the road being cut over the hills from Chalong to Patong to become a permanent road.

tourismtransportSafetyconstructionpatong
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 November 2022, 10:51AM

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

Work continues in carving the new road over the hills from Chalong to Patong on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat (centre) review plans at the site on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat (centre) review plans at the site on Saturday (Oct 29). Photo: PPAO

The road was initially a dirt track, but plans are afoot to make it 12-metre-wide road. Photo: PPAO

The road was initially a dirt track, but plans are afoot to make it 12-metre-wide road. Photo: PPAO

The road was initially a dirt track, but plans are afoot to make it 12-metre-wide road. Photo: PPAO

The road was initially a dirt track, but plans are afoot to make it 12-metre-wide road. Photo: PPAO

« »

The road is currently being excavated, filled and graded where necessary to create an emergency alternative route to Patong following the landslide on Patong Hill earlier this month.

Currently only motorbikes are allowed to cross Patong Hill past the landslide site.

The Chalong-Patong road traverses steep hills for a total length of 3.5 kilometres, from behind the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong to 50 Pi Rd in Patong.

Before the current ongoing roadworks, which began Oct 24, the road was little more than a dirt track.

Attempts to have the track officially designated to become a permanent road had been repeatedly proposed for more than a decade, but were denied as the road passes through a protected forest area.

That hurdle was instantly dismissed as officials scrambled for alternative routes to Patong following the Patong Hill landslide on Oct 19.

Speaking at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Mr Rewat revealed yesterday (Oct 31) that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be conducted on the feasibility of making the Chalong-Patong road permanent.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The Department of Rural Roads will be asked to “clarify the EIA approval process”, he said.

Plans include widening the road, creating large drainage ditches on either side “to prevent people from taking advantage of the new road either by illegal logging or illegal excavation”, Mr Rewat said.

The permanent road is to be 12 metres wide, and include bicycle lanes, he added.

Fences are to run along each side of the road to help prevent wildlife from straying onto the road. Small tunnels will be built to allow wildlife to cross from one side to the other without risking crossing the surface of the road, he said.

How much the project would cost was not revealed.

Meanwhile, work continues to making the “temporary” road safe for motorists.

At the time the project began, it was estimated to take two weeks to complete, giving a target deadline of opening the road to traffic next Monday (Nov 7).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 01 November 2022 - 12:38:21 

Property planned and designed road?, not a chance, snap decision made in a matter of hours, with work going full steam ahead with no thoughts for anything except baht. Drainage will be generally added as an afterthought, and not properly engineered to prevent future erosion and under-cutting. Thoughts for future development? Just go for it while you can, forget planning. Never learn.

Fascinated | 01 November 2022 - 12:05:18 

Should have been done years ago. 

Curious @Nasa12 as to where all the restaurants, bars and guesthouses are on the current road are or just perpetuating yet another Phuket Urban Myth?

Kurt | 01 November 2022 - 11:57:22 

When excavating, filling and grading a proposed new road route, than the works have to be given long time of sounding in, before rolling out asphalt on top. Welcome to a another new sub-sub standard road.

Kurt | 01 November 2022 - 11:49:13 

Seeing the photo's, the naked slopes are giving not much safety feelings for driving there. Proposed ditches and small 'underpasses' for animals will soon be filled up with sand and debris. The whole construction project started up with simple flash thinking. Not thought through very well.

Capricornball | 01 November 2022 - 11:41:52 

The latest pork project that has the standard pool of corrupt politicians and their contractor buddies salivating over a new source of pocket stuffing. This project will unfold like all others, pilfered budgets that will leave the bare minimum to building another substandard road. Your EA process is a farce, so why bother? Design engineering... not a chance.

Nasa12 | 01 November 2022 - 11:18:23 

Thai people have start fighting about land up there all ready. They will building restaurants,bar guesthouse ++ and the government now that.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign land ownership bill causes a stir
Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety
Rescuers search for bodies as Philippines storm death toll hits 101
COVID shots for young not popular outside Bangkok
Japanese yen poised to post worst year against the dollar since 1970
Police confirm charges for killer stab attack
Lula wins Brazil’s bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill repairs to take 2 months, Man admits to killing ‘the wrong man’ || October 31
Phuket direct flights to resume from Russia Far East
Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets
Dead whale recovered from Racha
More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala
Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket
Police make Wichit drug bust

 

Phuket community
Forgotten Uyghur detainees face ‘hell on earth’

Oh well, at least they aren't bombing anywhere or seeking to join ISIS. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Property planned and designed road?, not a chance, snap decision made in a matter of hours, with wor...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

"Inspections' at 9pm of nightlife venues in Patong are 'dead hours' inspections, wi...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Should have been done years ago. Curious @Nasa12 as to where all the restaurants, bars and guest...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

When excavating, filling and grading a proposed new road route, than the works have to be given long...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Seeing the photo's, the naked slopes are giving not much safety feelings for driving there. Prop...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

The latest pork project that has the standard pool of corrupt politicians and their contractor buddi...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Lucky Phuket that it goes to have a 'Low High Tourist Season'. Otherwise the road traffic ni...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Thai people have start fighting about land up there all ready. They will building restaurants,bar gu...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

What happened to the "temporary repairs will take one week after the rain stops" claim? 2 ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket

 