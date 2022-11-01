Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

PHUKET: Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), has revealed plans to develop the road being cut over the hills from Chalong to Patong to become a permanent road.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 November 2022, 10:51AM

The road was initially a dirt track, but plans are afoot to make it 12-metre-wide road. Photo: PPAO

The road was initially a dirt track, but plans are afoot to make it 12-metre-wide road. Photo: PPAO

The road is currently being excavated, filled and graded where necessary to create an emergency alternative route to Patong following the landslide on Patong Hill earlier this month.

Currently only motorbikes are allowed to cross Patong Hill past the landslide site.

The Chalong-Patong road traverses steep hills for a total length of 3.5 kilometres, from behind the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong to 50 Pi Rd in Patong.

Before the current ongoing roadworks, which began Oct 24, the road was little more than a dirt track.

Attempts to have the track officially designated to become a permanent road had been repeatedly proposed for more than a decade, but were denied as the road passes through a protected forest area.

That hurdle was instantly dismissed as officials scrambled for alternative routes to Patong following the Patong Hill landslide on Oct 19.

Speaking at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Mr Rewat revealed yesterday (Oct 31) that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be conducted on the feasibility of making the Chalong-Patong road permanent.

The Department of Rural Roads will be asked to “clarify the EIA approval process”, he said.

Plans include widening the road, creating large drainage ditches on either side “to prevent people from taking advantage of the new road either by illegal logging or illegal excavation”, Mr Rewat said.

The permanent road is to be 12 metres wide, and include bicycle lanes, he added.

Fences are to run along each side of the road to help prevent wildlife from straying onto the road. Small tunnels will be built to allow wildlife to cross from one side to the other without risking crossing the surface of the road, he said.

How much the project would cost was not revealed.

Meanwhile, work continues to making the “temporary” road safe for motorists.

At the time the project began, it was estimated to take two weeks to complete, giving a target deadline of opening the road to traffic next Monday (Nov 7).