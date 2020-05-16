Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains at 224

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 16) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 224 (203 of them have already recovered),

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 May 2020, 11:24AM

Six more COVID patients recovered yesterday in Phuket. Image: Phuket PR

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page this morning that the total number of confirmed cases for the island remains 224.



According to the PR Phuket post this morning, so far 10,216 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 73 on the 10,143 reported yesterday.Of those, 9,992 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,181 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6,110 had been cleared.



PR Phuket this morning also reported that 71 people remained in hospital, comprising 18 people already confirmed as infected, and 53 people still waiting for test results, a decrease of 8 from the 45 reported yesterday.



So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

“All confirmed COVID-19 cases are receiving hospital treatment, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, noted in their report today.

“Due to the spread of COVID-19, the way of life in Thai society has changed to a ‘new normal’,” the PPHO also noted in their report.

“The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee recommends that people live the ‘new normal’ style by staying at home, going outside only when necessary; using separate personal containers, do not share items with others; plan your trip before leaving the house; wearing a face mask, carrying alcohol gel sanitiser, maintaining social distancing of one to two meters; washing your hands regularly, every 30 minutes; using public transport only when necessary; avoiding congested areas; if riding a motorcycle taxi sit sideways [on the motorbike] and [you] must wear a face mask and helmet; carrying a cloth bag; and when [you] get home [you] must wash [your] hands immediately, shower and change clothes,” the PPHO said.

“The elderly and people with chronic illnesses, especially lung disease, should stay at home.

"Any person who experiences any of the following symptoms – coughing, mucus, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, shallow or rapid breathing or a fever – must see a doctor immediately to check for COVID-19,” reported.