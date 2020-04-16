Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 16) announced zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 April 2020, 02:10PM

The report issued by the committee as posted by the Phuket office of the Public relations Department of Thailand, gave no explanation for the figure.

As such, the official reported total number of people on the island confirmed as infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began stands at 191.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,574 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus.

Of the 2,574 placed under observation, 2,412 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 162 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 57 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 85 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The report also issued a reminder for people to maintain a “social distance” even if themselves or the people around them are not showing any signs of being infected.

“Please avoid attending unnecessary activities and going to the places where a crowd of people gather. Wear a face mask and often wash your hands with alcohol sanitizers in order to protect yourselves from the virus,” the report urged.

“Please see a doctor if you have the following symptoms: fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, breathing difficulty along with loss of sense of smell and taste, headache and diarrhea.” the report noted.