Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 19) announced zero confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 April 2020, 11:59AM

Today’s update brings the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 192.

According to the report released this morning, so far people 2,841 have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus.

Of the 2,841 placed under observation, 2,743 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 98 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 33 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have been infected.

The report noted that 126 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The report also issued a reminder for people to maintain a “social distance” even if themselves or the people around them are not showing any signs of being infected.

“Please avoid attending unnecessary activities and going to the places where a crowd of people gather. Wear a face mask and often wash your hands with alcohol sanitizers in order to protect yourselves from the virus,” the report urged.

“Please see a doctor if you have the following symptoms: fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, breathing difficulty along with loss of sense of smell and taste, headache and diarrhea.” the report noted.