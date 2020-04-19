THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases

Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 19) announced zero confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 April 2020, 11:59AM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

Today’s update brings the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 192.

According to the report released this morning, so far people 2,841 have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus.

Of the 2,841 placed under observation, 2,743 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 98 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 33 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have been infected.

The report noted that 126 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The report also issued a reminder for people to maintain a “social distance” even if themselves or the people around them are not showing any signs of being infected.

“Please avoid attending unnecessary activities and going to the places where a crowd of people gather. Wear a face mask and often wash your hands with alcohol sanitizers in order to protect yourselves from the virus,” the report urged.

“Please see a doctor if you have the following symptoms: fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, breathing difficulty along with loss of sense of smell and taste, headache and diarrhea.” the report noted.

Phuket community
COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao

Another ceremony wasting resources....(Read More)

Storms help to replenish empty dams

By the time the Covid-19 time will be mainly over, we at the doorstep to continue a new life style. ...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

International virologists expect more waves of Covid-19 later this- and next year. For now low risks...(Read More)

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.

Wonder what connection these officials have to the owner of this so-called zoo....(Read More)

Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu

Whoops...(Read More)

TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues

Optimism aside, and may I say that Thailand were resliant on returning to bussiness as normal fo...(Read More)

COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao

Look at the photo if you’re unsure what “maintaining distance in a social environment” means....(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

Last time I checked we were an Island - airport is closed bridge is closed nobody in or out for more...(Read More)

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.

So there appears to be some benefits to this covid chaos, including the shuttering of this horrendou...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192

Thousands of door to door checks - we were checked in Rawai this week and “the results of those ef...(Read More)

 

