333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials recognise algae bloom in Patong

Phuket officials recognise algae bloom in Patong

PHUKET: Patong Municipality and local environmental officials have started talks about preventative measures regarding an algae bloom that has persisted in Patong Bay since last month.

patongtourismenvironmentpollutionhealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 February 2023, 01:35PM

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri chaired a meeting of more than 50 officials, including Wattanapong Suksai, Chief of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office (MNRE Phuket), at the Patong Municipality offices on Friday (Feb 24).

The meeting was called “to discuss algae boom problems at Patong Beach”, said an official report of the meeting.

Mr Wattanapong pointed out that the algae bloom had remained a persistent problem that had become a considerable drain on the resources of the Patong Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment.

The health and environment division had staged a mass cleanup of the beach last Wednesday (Feb 22), with workers assigned to clean up the beach in an all-day effort.

Teams worked across three shifts, with the first session from 5am to 10am, the second session from 2pm to 4pm and the third from 5pm throughout 8pm that night.

A second team was assigned to help the beach cleanup from 5am to 9am and again from 3pm to 7pm at night.

The volume of algae collected, initially reported as ‘seaweed’, was not reported, but photos of the cleanup evidenced that the amount was considerable. (See image gallery above.)

“It affects the water recreation activities of tourists in the Patong beach area,” Mr Wattanapong said on Friday.

“Since there are many tourists traveling each day now, measures must be put in place to prevent and take care of all aspects,” he added.

Thai Residential

At the meeting the officials discussed “every aspect” of measures to solve the problem, including the issue of boats mooring in the bay and “solving wastewater problems”, said an official report of the meeting.

 

However, the official report gave no indication what measures are to be taken.

The report made no mention of the sole wastewater-treatment plant in Patong, which is still undergoing its expansion project, or of the drain network throughout the town, or of any water quality tests conducted by environmental officials.

WARNINGS

Earlier this month, Mr Wattanapong as MNRE Phuket Chief warned operators of hotels, condominiums, large housing projects and other accommodation establishments that they could face fines of up to B1 million if they failed to provide their required annual environmental impact reports on time.

More than 2,000 venues in Phuket are required to file Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) and Environmental Impact Assessment report (EIA) monitoring reports each year, Mr  Wattanapong explained.

Most locations are required to file IEE and EIA monitoring reports annually, but some must file such reports twice a year. However, by Feb 6 the MNRE Phuket office had received ‘only’ hundreds of reports, he said.

Operators had until Mar 2 to file their environmental assessment reports before the MNRE Phuket office would take legal action against them, Mr Wattanpong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigners divided on ‘tourist entry fee’, says poll
Children lost near Patong Beach found safe
Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes
DDC issues bird flu alert after death in Cambodia
Water outages to hit central, southern Phuket
Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri Rd near Heroines Monument
B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket
Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water
Phuket authorities tout greater than ever Heroines Festival
Police destroy thousands of seized guns
Phuket tells airlines not to be too greedy
Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals
Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong
River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

This big work seems needed to be done now . It was well publiced that the Hill will be closed period...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

Alas, the editor edited my joke. First Dilbert, now this! OUTRAGEOUS . [Apologies - original co...(Read More)

Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

What happened to 'Prab's Motorway' or is that a toll road now? Shirley the tailbacks wou...(Read More)

Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water

How lucky we are in LOS with all possibilities of social media and going viral,..also international!...(Read More)

Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

Huh, Chalong-Patong Rd not completed yet? Works stopped? Why? Is the private foundation built Patong...(Read More)

Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water

Something I figured out the first months of living here is that behind the fake smile Thais despise ...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

er,.... Persian cat...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

a woman in Pasak is offering 100,000 baht for her white Persian now missing over a month with severa...(Read More)

Anticipation abounds as cycling’s Tour of Phuket returns

Shame it can’t feature the island but I guess gridlock would ensue - far too much traffic on the r...(Read More)

Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

Should have pushed on with finishing the Chalong- Patong road -work stopped when Hill reopened after...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna

 