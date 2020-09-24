Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival

Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: Officials have been assigned to organise traffic police and medical teams to prepare for the upcoming Phuket Vegetarian Festival, to be held Oct 17-25.

cultureCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 September 2020, 12:09PM

Street processions will be held, but ‘Mah Song’ spirit mediums are to travel in vehicles and crowd control will be enforced. Photo: PR Dept / file

Street processions will be held, but ‘Mah Song’ spirit mediums are to travel in vehicles and crowd control will be enforced. Photo: PR Dept / file

Street processions are still permitted this year, but some of the main ceremonies have been banned, it was explained at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 23).

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan explained that the Phuket government will coordinate with shrine administrators in order to carry on the annual festival in line with the ‘new normal’ protocols.

“This meeting aims to assign officers for taking care of their responsibilities during the festival, such as traffic and safety management by police and emergency services preparing medical staff,” he said.

As part of the ‘new normal’ measures in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19, ceremony attendees must wear face masks at all times and wash their hands with sanitiser as often as possible.

Administrators at participating shrines must ensure that all attendees are checked for elevated body temperatures entering festival and shrine areas, and ensure that people can register as entering the areas through the Thai Chana web platform

They must also control any congestion of crowds and the cleanliness in their areas, it was explained yesterday.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Komart Pankeard, Chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture, explained that street processions can be held like they are every year, but all people taking part in the processions must wear face masks all the time.

However, the ‘Mah Song’ spirit mediums will not have to wear face masks, he noted.

Although not reconfirmed yesterday, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, who sits on the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, told Chinese shrine administrators in July that the ‘Mah Song’ spirit mediums are not permitted to walk the streets this year.

Instead, they may travel in vehicles as part of the procession. 

Also banned this year will be many of the ceremonial ablutions of faith and flesh – including fire-walking, bladed-ladder climbing, hot oil bathing and nail-bridge crossing, Dr Chalermpong added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit south of airport
Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights
Phuket Immigration assures all ‘visa extensions’ at least 30 days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reforming prostitution in Thailand? Newborn found on Patong bench... || September 23
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’
Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong
Experts called in to hunt for missing Phuket crocodile
China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral
PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’
Spas could be used for quarantine

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

Funny to read ? Go to "IQAir". A swiss based company. Chiang Mai is not even in the top ...(Read More)

Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

I indeed hope many people will google about Chiang Mai's air pollution. ..'Some days of the ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Kurt..first of all i not work with Americans...sorry...second of all for 45k you give the agent a pa...(Read More)

Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again

So, last year 195 ++ monkeys were not sterilised during that mass campaign? Still 500 to go? Why wa...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

More businesses will close as you force out the tourists you already have to leave....(Read More)

PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’

His only reason for doing this is because the government and the police force have been shown for th...(Read More)

Spas could be used for quarantine

Incoming foreign tourist have to go in ASLQ hotels, but can have close personal contacts in massage ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@ Foot, a delay of a extension is not changing the date of prolongation. May 2020 is in your passp...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

General Prime Minister welcomes a few hundreds tourists from 'Covid-countries'. At the same ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

@Lalala, 45K for agent assistants in a visa procedure? That is a lot. There is a American law firm ...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 