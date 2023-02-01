Phuket officials ready for Valentine’s day

PHUKET: The Mueang Phuket District Office is already making special preparations for people getting married on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14), including a gold giveaway and free photos for lucky couples.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 February 2023, 09:49AM

Mueang Phuket Phuket District Chief Phairot Srilamul. Photo: PR Phuket

Mueang Phuket Phuket District Chief Phairot Srilamul revealed details of the special arrangements at a meeting yesterday (Jan 31).

Mr Phairoj explained that the aim was for the District Office “to invite and campaign for men and women to legally register [their marriage], which creates warmth and stability for the family, and to maintain the rights and status of the people”.

The project is also to “promote good relationships with the family institution, which is the solid foundation of Thai society, as well as promote tourism to Phuket as well,” he added.

A check-in point where couples can have their photo taken will be set up and there will be a free food and beverage banquet, Mr Phairot said.

Couples are invited to dress up for the occasion and wear outfits such as Thai fabric themes, Phuket native dress themes, couples’ shirts themes, Hawaiian themes and sports themes, he added.

The first 100 couples will receive a souvenir marriage certificate holder, and the first 20 couples will receive a free one-night stay at an accommodation venue.

“And every couple will get the right to enter a lucky draw to win one saleung of gold [worth about B7,700], and many other prizes,” Mr Phairot said..

People are encouraged to book appointments for registering their marriage on Feb 14, Mr Phairot added.

Applications for marriage registration on Valentine’s Day are being accepted at the Mueang Phuket District Office until Feb 10, during normal government office hours.