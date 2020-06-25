Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

PHUKET: Officials and Tourist Police are ramping up their campaign to ensure that people at Phuket beaches, especially at Patong, observe the ‘new normal’ rules, including the requirement to wear a face mask.

patongtourismCOVID-19healthCoronavirus
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 26 June 2020, 09:00AM

Signs of Mayor Chalermluck wearing a mask have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo Patong Municipality

Signs of Mayor Chalermluck wearing a mask have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo Patong Municipality

Signs explaining the beach rules have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Signs explaining the beach rules have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Signs of Mayor Chalermluck wearing a mask have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo Patong Municipality

Signs of Mayor Chalermluck wearing a mask have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo Patong Municipality

Signs explaining the beach rules have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Signs explaining the beach rules have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Signs of Mayor Chalermluck wearing a mask have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo Patong Municipality

Signs of Mayor Chalermluck wearing a mask have been posted along Patong Beach. Photo Patong Municipality

Tourist Police have been patroling Patong Beach since June 9, when they were reopened. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Tourist Police have been patroling Patong Beach since June 9, when they were reopened. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Tourist Police have been patroling Patong Beach since June 9, when they were reopened. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Tourist Police have been patroling Patong Beach since June 9, when they were reopened. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Officers from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre inform tourists of the ’new normal’ rules at Surin Beach on Wednesday (June 24). Photo: Phuket TAC

Officers from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre inform tourists of the ’new normal’ rules at Surin Beach on Wednesday (June 24). Photo: Phuket TAC

Officers from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre inform tourists of the ’new normal’ rules at Kamala Beach yesterday (June 25). Photo: Phuket TAC

Officers from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre inform tourists of the ’new normal’ rules at Kamala Beach yesterday (June 25). Photo: Phuket TAC

« »

“For now, Patong Municipality has already allowed people to relax and do activities on the beach, but we found some people ignoring the requirement to wear face masks,” Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket.

“We have already ordered lifeguards and municipal officers to remind them,” she said.

“We installed signs about the disease-control measures and set up officer teams to take care of people on the beach,” Mayor Chalermluck added.

“We understand that some people want to feel the beach and sea atmosphere, but please wear face masks to protect against the virus from spreading. Please be disciplined without any reminder needed from any lifeguards or officers.” she urged.

Sirawat Kriangkrai from the Department of Public Health and Environment’s Sanitation Division at Patong Municipality told The Phuket News that the requirements for visiting the beach was now considered the “new normal”.

“This to prevent a second wave of COVID-19,” he said.

However, Mr Sirawat did give the face-mask rule at the beach some breathing space.

“If you are swimming or exercising alone, your face mask can be removed, but try to avoid groups of people,” he said.

“Also make sure to bring sanitising gel to wash your hands. You must bring this by yourself,” he added.

Mr Sirawat explained that sanitising gel may lose its effectiveness if left in the heat for extended periods. “It may lose efficiency, therefore we recommend that people bring their own,” he said.

On the other rules, Mr Sirawat was just as stern.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“Do not play sports or do activities that require touching each other, and maintain a distance of at least 1.5 metres from other people. You can come as a family and stay in a group, but try to avoid interacting with other people or other groups,” he said. 

“And do not gather to eat or drink,” he added.

Snr Sgt Maj Nittaya Bungthong of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News that Tourist Police patrols check along Patong Beach every day.

“Most tourists are cooperating very well in complying with the public health regulations and the ‘new normal’ as determined by Patong Municipality,” Snr Sgt Maj Nittaya said.

However, COVID-19 is not the officers’ only concern.

“In addition to observing the ‘new normal’, people also have to follow the rules for swimming safely,” Snr Sgt Maj Nittaya said.

“Playing in the sea during this period, with strong waves, can be dangerous. That is why safe swimming areas have been set up where lifeguards are on duty to provide assistance at any time,” she said.

“When you come to the beach, please follow all the rules. Take care of yourself and swim only in the designated areas,” she added.

Additional reporting by Chutharat Plerin

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

jsrit | 26 June 2020 - 11:32:32 

There has been no community transmission for 31 day! Thailand already won the war on COVID. So why use these measures???? How will the economy get back to normal if we keep fighting a war that was won a month ago? Of course we need to be vigilant but we also need to be scientific and not too paranoid!

Kurt | 26 June 2020 - 10:42:37 

Laugh or cry, for Phuket's recovering? The Patong Mayor face mask bill boards sure will keep tourists away from Phuket beaches. The beach 'regimental's' are growing, having already a own life. No smoking, no eating/drinking, no beach sitting in evening. Face mask obligated in the sea breeze. Perhaps Patong Mayor bill boards are a starting up for her local re-election support?

maverick | 26 June 2020 - 09:34:50 

Most tourists are co-operating !!! Really - I walked along Patong beach yesterday as I had to go to immig......I counted 12 people along a 1km stretch.....they are in cloud cuckoo land, I could not even find a Starbucks open........

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Decree could be extended by a month
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The end of the Bangla stench? Support mounts to extend emergency decree? || June 25
New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor
Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 25
Virus surges in Americas, IMF warns of economic carnage: World update
Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification
Golf coach with heart of gold driving help for Phuket’s emergency services
Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom
Getting Thailand back on its feet - an interview with David Barrett
Can digital taxes help fund the COVID-19 recovery in emerging markets?
Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism
BoT forecasts record contraction
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24
All business to resume on July 1

 

Phuket community
New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

Jay re-education for what jobs? Factories are already relocating because of high labour costs. Oh ,a...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Totalitarian rules by a totalitarian government in 3rd world country... nothing else...whatever they...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

There has been no community transmission for 31 day! Thailand already won the war on COVID. So why u...(Read More)

New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

perhaps he did not see how the work was done. alongside the new hatches there are other holes where ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Hopla, another month? Just like that? For what? Not for Covid-19 containing, that is done now! Just ...(Read More)

Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism

No misunderstanding at all. Worldwide many tv channels have shocking recordings on their shells abou...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

Laugh or cry, for Phuket's recovering? The Patong Mayor face mask bill boards sure will keep tou...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign

QUO CEO: .."There is a massive desire to travel again'... Really? What supports such a sayi...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

More like 'would' than 'could'-it suits the Gov't to keep this in place as long ...(Read More)

New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

If one's calculation is right, than 12,000 thb per meter drain renovation is worth a visit. The ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Binomo
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand

 