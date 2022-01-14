BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials push local pineapples as Chinese New Year gifts

PHUKET: Phuket officials have joined a community enterprise campaign to promote sweets made from locally grown pineapples as gifts for Chinese New Year. The campaign aims to help struggling local residents make an income as the economic crisis from the pandemic continues.

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 January 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: Signature of Phuket / PR Phuket

The campaign, held annually and now in its seventh year, is called “Ong Lai Po Pi Peng Aaan”, or “Phuket pineapple brings fortune”.

Joining the promotion push are leading Phuket officials and business figures, including rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO or OrBorJor) and Thanusak Phungdej, among others.

The campaign was launched by Pracharath Rak Samakkee Phuket Co Ltd, the Phuket-based social enterprise formed under the national project “Pracharath Rak Samakkee Social Enterprise (Thailand) Company Ltd”, which provides an online platform for small vendors sell their goods, services and produce (see here).

“Ong Lai” is the name of a pineapple called by ethnic Chinese in Phuket (Peranankan). Southern Thais call the “Phuket Pineapple”, which was originally introduced to the island from Penang, “Ya Nat”, explained the press launch, posted online by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Supporting the drive is Signature of Phuket, a local initiative to support Phuket businesses and communities.

“Phuket pineapples, popular for being big, crispy, sweet and fragrant, are also referred to locally as good for health and beauty,” a representative of Signature of Phuket told The Phuket News.

“Besides being a favorite food and fruit, Ong Lai is also used to pay homage to the gods on the Chinese New Year because Ong Lai also means good fortune,” the representative added.

“We are joined together from all sectors. The campaign aims to help create an identity for Phuket and generate income for the community. The money [from the campaign] goes back to the community/pineapple growers, every baht,” the representative added.

Each gift box contains two pineapples, and costs B99. Home delivery costs B50 extra per box.

The gift boxes are available until Jan 30.

To order, people transfer payment to:
Account name: Ms Kwannapatsorn Chantalay
Bank: Siam Commercial Bank
Account No: 4068027375

Anyone interested can order via Signature of  Phuket’s Facebook page or call 081-2624799 until Jan 30.

 

Phuket community
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

A very thin mask of heavy racism towards the Russians here despite all the protests. Let me guess, y...(Read More)

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

The pontoon had previously sunk but was patched and put back into use by tourists- amazing Thailand....(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

More Phuket hospitals will follow with this 'money making' certificate business. It actually...(Read More)

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again

Nothing wrong that Australia treats foreign arrivals the same way as they treated themselves during ...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

Zinc- or any metal really- is the key to stopping particles from replicating. Send me 1000 baht and ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Russians are not a race but are easily identifiable by the Russian language they are speaking and y...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

By now there is a whole Thai money making Covid industry warming up on track. Bit by bit refining it...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

..'Develop', or copy-copy? Perhaps good idea to hand out a free welcome bottle of pills to a...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

......another money-making wheeze....(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

One recognize Russiands the way they look, inconsiderate behavior and talk russian very loud. Of co...(Read More)

 

