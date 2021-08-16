The Phuket News
Phuket officials push for Phang Nga, Krabi Sandbox travel bubble

PHUKET: Phuket officials are moving ahead with plans to create a Phuket - Phang Nga - Krabi ‘sealed area’ for Phuket Sandbox tourists, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee  confirmed yesterday (Aug 16).

tourism COVID-19 Coronavirus health economics
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 August 2021, 11:04AM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee explained the tri-province Sandbox travel bubble plan to CCSA members yesterday (Aug 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The move is hoped to bring economic relief to tourism suffering areas off the island and give potential tourists more reason to come to Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

“The Phuket Sandbox scheme to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists is continuing very well, and we want to have the ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7’, under which tourists can stay in Phuket for seven days and stay in Phang Nga or Krabi for the other seven days,” V/Gov Vikrom explained via video conference with committee members of the Center for COVID Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

“The project is to connect the attractions in the Andaman region together under the sealed route. However, officers of the national government and other relevant officials will discuss details for approval later,” Vice Governor Vikrom explained at the meeting.

“From the opening of Phuket Sandbox on July 1 until Aug 14, a total 20,727 arrivals have come to the island. Only 57 arrivals have tested positive during their stay in Phuket, and seven of them have been discharged from care,” he said. 

“According to a report on Aug 15 [Sunday], 6,022 arrivals are in Phuket. Other arrivals have returned to their home countries or traveled to other provinces, such as Bangkok, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chonburi and Phang Nga,” he said. 

“From the latest provincial order issued by Phuket Governor on Saturday, the measure to refuse all arrivals from the mainland by land, sea, and air will remain in effect until Aug 31,” V/Gov Vikrom noted.

“However, Phuket Sandbox tourists who travel to other provinces and want to return to Phuket are one of the 16 groups of people exempted from the measure. The tourists must present the negative test result of COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours prior to arrival,” he said.

“They must also register their local travel details www.gophuget.com and present documents to prove that they are tourists under the Sandbox scheme to officers at the checkpoint,” he added.

Phuket community
Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

@Maverick, OK so I know I understand - it’s only the whiners and complainers who have not been vac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

yeah i'll go to some bar to have a beer to celebrate the new numbers... good for the lottery i g...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

ematt 1: You don't know me. 2: You can check with immigration that there are many more. 3: Why y...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

"On the question why the government not buy products approved by WHO, he said the regulations i...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

I haven't gotten vaccinated either. I could not register at PhuketMustWin because of a TM-29 sna...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Megamind@if they are paying the cops why the subterfuge surely business would be better if they were...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Ematt@ to be fair I did meet another expat last week who is not jabbed but he’s a member of trump ...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

They have to buy these Chinese test-kits, otherwise, no submarines....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

One wonders if the same people were employed in the purchase of the 'bomb detectors'? All ab...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Kurt you are literally the only expat I know who has not been vaccinated. You want to tell the entir...(Read More)

 

