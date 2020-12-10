Kata Rocks
Phuket officials push events to support tourism

PHUKET: Phuket officials have announced a slew of events and sport competitions to be held on the island in the hope of attracting tourists to Phuket over the long weekend today through Sunday (Dec 10-13).

Thursday 10 December 2020, 04:47PM

Phuket officials are hoping a slew of events will help boost tourism to the island as the COVID economic crisis continues. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Phuket officials are hoping a slew of events will help boost tourism to the island as the COVID economic crisis continues. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Among the events to be held is the ‘Thong Fah on the Beach & Seafood Festival” on Patong Beach, organised by Patong Municipality together with the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce, Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong explained at a press conference broadcast yesterday (Dec 9).

Joining Vice Governor Phichet were Sport Association of Phuket President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Deputy Director Montri Manator

“Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit is coming to preside over the opening ceremony of this event on Friday (Dec 11) at 4pm,” Vice Governor Phichet said.

“Tourists and local people can come to buy specially priced products, such as eggs, sugar, cooking oil, etc. Additionally, they will be able to enjoy ready-to-eat foods sold at the food fest,” he added.

Keeping the food theme going, Phuket City Municipality will hold its “Phuket Gastronomy Roi Laew Laow” (Tasty again) festival at Saphan Hin Park from tomorrow through Sunday.

“Tourists and local people will be able to enjoy good local foods and performances by live bands from 4pm.” V/Gov Phichet said.

Sport Association of Phuket President Mr Thammawat pointed out that the national Japan Go competition will be held in Patong tomorrow. The event will be held at the Patong Merlin Hotel.

 

Art-Tec Design

“About 100 competitors will join this competition,” Mr Thammawat said. 

Another national competition will also be held in Phuket over the weekend, with teams taking part in the national football league for elders, those who are more than 60 years old, arriving on the island, he added.

“The opening ceremony will be held at Surakul Stadium in Phuket Town,” Mr Thammawat said.

“About 540 players will join this league, and in total about 1,000 people will come to Phuket, as the players normally come with their family members,” Mr Thammawat said.

TAT Phuket Office Deputy Director Mr Montri noted that many more sporting events were planned to be held in Phuket to help boost tourism to the island.

“There are a lot of sports events to be held in Phuket for the whole year of 2021,” Mr Montri said.

“We will start the new year with ‘The 7th Phuket Night Run’ on Jan 9. Runners can wear anything as fancy as they want,” he added, noting the event’s appeal to people just joining for fun.

“The route will pass through the Phuket Old Town area, where runners can enjoy the beauty of old buildings during the nighttime,” Mr Montri said.

Kurt | 11 December 2020 - 10:34:12 

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepreneurs as long the 14 days quarantine setting remains in place.

Shwe | 11 December 2020 - 07:35:38 

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys

drmokie | 10 December 2020 - 23:43:07 

Unfortunately, Thailand immigrations czars don’t understand that Thailand tourism has absolutely NO CHANCE to recover as long as the 14-day quarantine is in effect. Any other measures are like putting a band aid on an elephant. If Thai officials continue to act as slow as elephants, the lack of tourism will continue to take its toll on the wonderful Thai people.

 

