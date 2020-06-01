Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), which also serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Centre, has published the 37-page provincial order listing all business, services and activities allowed to open and resume operations from today (June 1).

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 June 2020, 11:58AM

The extensive list also notes all the activities that are still not permitted, including any use of all beaches in Phuket.

The PPHO publicly posted the full order, signed and dated by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (May 31), at 10:42pm last night.

The order marks the following venues and activities as allowed to resume as of today as:

Schools for teacher preparations only

Restaurants

All shops in shopping malls, and all retail shops outside shopping malls

Shopping mall open hours extended one hour until 9pm

Movie production - not more than 15 people on site at one location

Hotel meeting and convention centres - no more than 200 people at any one event

Barbers and hair salons - no longer than two hours per client - no facial treatments

Amulet shops - must not have crowds

Kindergartens

All medical treatment centres including dentists

Beauty surgery centres

Tattoo shops

Fitness centres except sauna and steam rooms

Golf course

Indoor and outdoor sport complexes

Swimming pools

Pet shops

Botanic gardens

Museums

Spa centres

Boxing gyms and training centres including Muay Thai camps, but not boxing stadiums

Sports stadiums

Bowling alleys

Dance centres

Lakes, water activities allowed

Theatres and cinemas

Zoos

Hotels

Construction sites

Government identity card issuing centres

Land Office

Tour booking agencies and kiosks

All business and venue operators and their customers, clientele and visitors must comply with the health regulations in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the order noted.

The order marked the following venues and activities as specifically not allowed to resume as of today as:

Cockfighting

Water parks

Entertainment venues (presumed to mean nightlife venues)

Martial arts training schools for Wu-Su, Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Aikido

Kids’ zones, games centres

Internet cafes

Fortune teller booths

Snooker halls

Fishing venues

Beaches

Motorbike rental shops

Activities that create large gatherings of people such a parties and celebrations, except unless officials are present to enforce health regulations

Walking streets, except fresh produce vendors

Transport Office





