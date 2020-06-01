The extensive list also notes all the activities that are still not permitted, including any use of all beaches in Phuket.
The PPHO publicly posted the full order, signed and dated by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (May 31), at 10:42pm last night.
The order marks the following venues and activities as allowed to resume as of today as:
- Schools for teacher preparations only
- Restaurants
- All shops in shopping malls, and all retail shops outside shopping malls
- Shopping mall open hours extended one hour until 9pm
- Movie production - not more than 15 people on site at one location
- Hotel meeting and convention centres - no more than 200 people at any one event
- Barbers and hair salons - no longer than two hours per client - no facial treatments
- Amulet shops - must not have crowds
- Kindergartens
- All medical treatment centres including dentists
- Beauty surgery centres
- Tattoo shops
- Fitness centres except sauna and steam rooms
- Golf course
- Indoor and outdoor sport complexes
- Swimming pools
- Pet shops
- Botanic gardens
- Museums
- Spa centres
- Boxing gyms and training centres including Muay Thai camps, but not boxing stadiums
- Sports stadiums
- Bowling alleys
- Dance centres
- Lakes, water activities allowed
- Theatres and cinemas
- Zoos
- Hotels
- Construction sites
- Government identity card issuing centres
- Land Office
- Tour booking agencies and kiosks
All business and venue operators and their customers, clientele and visitors must comply with the health regulations in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the order noted.
The order marked the following venues and activities as specifically not allowed to resume as of today as:
- Cockfighting
- Water parks
- Entertainment venues (presumed to mean nightlife venues)
- Martial arts training schools for Wu-Su, Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Aikido
- Kids’ zones, games centres
- Internet cafes
- Fortune teller booths
- Snooker halls
- Fishing venues
- Beaches
- Motorbike rental shops
- Activities that create large gatherings of people such a parties and celebrations, except unless officials are present to enforce health regulations
- Walking streets, except fresh produce vendors
- Transport Office
