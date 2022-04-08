tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

PHUKET: Phuket officials have shared a news story promoting how Thailand has maintained its “Friendly Country” status with Russia and highlights how the status may soon see Russian tourists return to the island.

tourismtransportRussianUkraineeconomicspolitics
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 April 2022, 06:20PM

The notice published by the Phuket Info Center promoting how Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status could see return flights to and from Russia resume after tomorrow (Apr 9). Image: Phuket Info Center

The notice published by the Phuket Info Center promoting how Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status could see return flights to and from Russia resume after tomorrow (Apr 9). Image: Phuket Info Center

The Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, shared the news story posted by Thai media company WorkpointTODAY on the Phuket Info Center official Facebook page yesterday (Apr 7).

“Thailand is one of the 52 friendly countries that Russia is preparing to open to again after being closed since the COVID-19 outbreak,” the story begins.

Russian state news agency TASS on Tuesday (Apr 5) reported Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin saying that Russia will reopen air routes for the 52 friendly countries from tomorrow (April 9).

“Among the 52 countries that will open routes on April 9, it was found that Thailand was included,” said the report.

Other “friendly countries” were named as Algeria, Argentina, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Israel, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, China, North Korea, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Mozambique. Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Fiji, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa and Jamaica.

“From Mr Mishustin’s announcement, Russia will open round-trip flights to and from the countries listed above, which have been classified as a friendly country, meaning a country that does not cooperate with the United States and Western nations in enforcing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine,” the report continued.

Thai Residential

Mr Mishustin also said that Russia will also lift restrictions on cross-border land travel between Russia and China, the report added.

“However, Russia still does not open air routes for countries listed in the hostile nation that jointly announced sanctions against Russia,” the report continued.

The report said that Russia had chosen to close its airspace to flights from 36 countries, including 27 EU member states, in response to sanctions imposed by the West over Russia’s “military operations in Ukraine launched on Feb 24”

However, in line with a much more common understanding of the situation, the report did recognise that the Russian aviation industry faces heavy pressure from Western sanctions, with companies cancelling lease agreements with Russian airlines for more than 500 aircraft.

The Russian airlanes face having any previously leased aircraft seized on landing in a country enforcing the sanctions.

The airlines also are unable to purchase spare parts or receive maintenance services from American or European companies, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reconsidering travel restrictions after Songkran, Mom pimps daughter || April 8
Homeless woman, 55, found taking refuge under pickup truck in Patong
Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released
The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program
Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes
TCC urges reduced land tax collection
Phuket marks 203 new COVID cases, one more death
Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses
Immunity of fourth shot studied
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pricey plastic punishment to keep Thailand National Parks clean || April 7
Chairat Sukbal passes away
Foreign arrivals rise to 11,000 per day after test rule eased
Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor
COVID fight far from over, says PM
Muted Songkran predicted

 

Phuket community
Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses

Bomb at a railway station just an hour ago had "children' written on it. Putin is employin...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

What a diff a Thai name makes. One incident I had to beg Tourist police to have a lurking masturbato...(Read More)

Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses

Another reason for Thailand to be avoided by international tourists....(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

I missed the name of this "luxury" hotel. Why is it not mentioned?...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

Of course the fishing fleet is against being monitored for human trafficking and location. That is b...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

Phuket commercial fishing boat operators objected for unexplained reasons ?? TRULY?? Perhaps because...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

Third run-on sentence in 8th paragraph is indecipherable. Problems likely stem from illegal overfis...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

Dr Opas is talking sweet BS. Urging people to get shots. Where on Phuket to get a 3rd Pfizer shot? M...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

A lot of contradicting sweet talks to the fishermen. Just to keep them calm. Undenialble fact is, Th...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

I'm 60 and tried to get a 3rd Booster two weeks ago at Thalang Hosp, where I went for the first ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property

 