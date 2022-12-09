Phuket officials promise to oppose corruption, reject gifts

PHUKET: Patong officials led by Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri have vowed to fight corruption and in particular to reject all sorts of gifts as they can also be a form of bribe. The vow was announced as Thailand marked its Anti-Corruption Day 2022 today (Dec 9).

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 December 2022, 05:31PM

Phuket officials vow to be honest and fight corruption at an event on Dec 9. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Mayor Chalermsak and fellow city officials declared their intention to prevent and suppress corruption as well as to “jointly promote the corporate culture of honesty", said a report by PR Patong.

“Patong Municipality must be an organisation where all officers refrain from accepting or giving gifts and symbolic presents for performing their duty, including during festivals and any other special occasions,” the report said.

The main Anti-Corruption Day event on Dec 9 was attended by representatives from all local agencies, including the Phuket Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor, or PPAO).

The main assembly at the so called Phuket Auditorium at Phuket Provincial hall was led by Governor Narong Woonciew and PPAO President Rewat Areerob.

The official report by PPAO did not mention any specific vows made by the participants. Civil servants from Patong were the first and for some time th only ones to be precise in what exactly they promised to aim not to do.

A later report posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) at around 7pm said that the ’No Gift Policy’ applies to all government officials on the island.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Thailand was the 110th least corrupt country in the world out of 18 reviewed in 2021. Thailand scored 35 points out of 100 in the most recent survey. The 2022 report is expected in January.

Several countries got the same number of points as Thailand in the 2021 index. They were Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mongolia and Malawi.

“The top performers in Asia Pacific are New Zealand (CPI score: 88), Singapore (85) and Hong Kong (76). However, most countries sit firmly below the global average of 43. This includes three countries with some of the lowest scores in the world: Cambodia (23), Afghanistan (16) and North Korea (16),“ said Transparency International report on corruption in Asia Pacific in 2021.

The report did not say anything specifically positive or negative about Thailand. The country is considered to be among those where “the inertia on the index continues.“