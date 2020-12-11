BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

PHUKET: Phuket officials this week vowed to fight corruption as part of the official events held to mark ‘Anti-Corruption Day (Thailand) 2020’ observed on Wednesday (Dec 9).

corruption
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 December 2020, 10:46AM

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

The efforts to counter corruption in Phuket were recognised on Anti-Corruption Day, on Wednesday (Dec 9). Photo: NNT

Two municipalities on the island were even recognised for their transparency in government operations.

Local Phuket government organisations announced their intention to oppose corruption at an event held at Phuket Provincial Hall led by Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong, joined by Provincial Chief Public Prosecutor Tawan Sukanyiran and Suksan Prasarn-Ae, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) office in Phuket.

At the event, Phuket City Municipality and Wichit Municipality were both granted certificates issued by the NACC recognising their efforts to maintain transparency in conducting government operations.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana was present to receive the certificate on behalf of Phuket City Municipality.

“All government organisations are urged to keep being good people and [operate] good government on the matters of morality and ethics, integrity, transparency, principles and the government regulations, which are important by focusing on the results of the work that everything can be verified properly in accordance with the government regulations,” Vice Governor Phichet said.

Svcoquette | 11 December 2020 - 17:59:15 

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money".

Capricornball | 11 December 2020 - 15:04:51 

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making this silly declaration have attained their positions via corruption, and will never shut the door on the future payoffs to their comrades in arms. That is simply just how it works here, and some ridiculous "Anti-Corruption Day" will not turn the tide on anything. Corruption will continue t...

 

