Phuket officials praised for efforts during BIE Expo inspection tour

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong has praised local officials’ efforts to welcome the delegation of representatives from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) during their inspection of the island last week to assess whether Phuket should be selected to host the World Specialised Expo 2028. 


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 11:56AM

Speaking at a meeting held at the at Phuket Auditorium at the  Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 1)

“All sectors in Phuket cooperated very well in welcoming the committee and in being a good host. The BIE committee was welcomed to conduct assessments at all locations they travelled to,” he said.

“In addition, there is an expedited disbursement of the budgets for various government agencies to complete projects according to the framework laid down, and also to follow up on the performance of various government agencies in treating suffering and the maintenance of various health and well-being services and facilities for the people of Phuket too,” he said.

Blue Tree Phuket

At the meeting a plaque of honor was given to the Phuket Community Development Office for its project, "Khon Tong Ho, raise the floor, share the suffering - happiness”.

Certificates were also awarded and bouquets handed out to Phuket children and youth who took part in the Young Smart activity: “Young do good deeds”.

Phuket community
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Of course there is going to be an CAAT investigation into this mishap (and likely the US NTSB too,) ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

@Nasa12 You copied a comment from BangkokPost. How about writing your own comment next time?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs

It's good we have sometimes days of heavy rain. Than the lack of underpasses pump check ups/main...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

christysweet, hold your horses. :-) CAAT already started investigation why captain kept 144 passeng...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

If the aircraft was in good technical condition, than this disaster is a human error. Pilots get p...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

--- Phuket Town Pub open at 05:50AM. ---Security guard with a gun, --- 5 Senior officers turn up a...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

This is why you don't want open drainage ditches running parallel to a runway like Phuket still...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

No. Read it again, the rule is once an evacuation is ordered by the pilot, it must take no longer t...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

What legal case? Am I to spend months,...years perusing legal cases so as to bolster a claim I dis...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Disagree Nai Thon is very dangerous as the only drownings I am aware of are from slip and fall into ...(Read More)

 

