Phuket officials praised for efforts during BIE Expo inspection tour

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong has praised local officials’ efforts to welcome the delegation of representatives from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) during their inspection of the island last week to assess whether Phuket should be selected to host the World Specialised Expo 2028.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 11:56AM

Speaking at a meeting held at the at Phuket Auditorium at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 1)

“All sectors in Phuket cooperated very well in welcoming the committee and in being a good host. The BIE committee was welcomed to conduct assessments at all locations they travelled to,” he said.

“In addition, there is an expedited disbursement of the budgets for various government agencies to complete projects according to the framework laid down, and also to follow up on the performance of various government agencies in treating suffering and the maintenance of various health and well-being services and facilities for the people of Phuket too,” he said.

At the meeting a plaque of honor was given to the Phuket Community Development Office for its project, "Khon Tong Ho, raise the floor, share the suffering - happiness”.

Certificates were also awarded and bouquets handed out to Phuket children and youth who took part in the Young Smart activity: “Young do good deeds”.