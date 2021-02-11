Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Royal visit

PHUKET: Phuket officials were instructed today to prepare for an official visit by HRH Princess Ubolratana, who will visit the island on Mar 26.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 February 2021, 06:05PM

huket Vice Governor Phichet Panapong announced the Royal visit today (Feb 11). Photo: PR Phuket

Princess Ubolratana will be in Phuket to officiate a To be Number One event at Prince of Songkla University. Phuket Campus, in Kathu, Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panapong explained today (Feb 11).

Princess Ubolratana launched the To Be Number One Foundation in 2002 to combat drug use by young people. The foundation today has more than 31 million members throughout the country.

The project encourages young people to strive to excel in whatever field they enjoy the most, be it academic studies, sports, the arts or even singing and dancing.

Of note, Princess Ubolratana studied at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she graduated in 1973 with a degree in mathematics. She also attended the University of California in Los Angeles and graduated with a master’s degree in public health.

Most famously in sports, the 67-year-old princess competed in the 1967 Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok, winning a gold medal in sailing together with her father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“On this occasion, all departments are asked to perform their duties carefully, to focus on providing maximum security,” Vice Governor Phichet said.

“And we ask all local government organisations to give importance to the maintenance of cleanliness in all areas, and to decorate their areas with the Royal Standard [of Princess Ubolratana] so that it will be neat, beautiful and honorable along the route that she will pass along,” he added.