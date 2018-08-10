THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket officials ordered to crack down on price fraud

PHUKET: Local officials have been ordered to strictly check price tags and products in stores across the island to protect consumers from price fraud and being taken advantage of.

crimeeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 August 2018, 01:47PM

The order came from Phuket Provincial Office Chief (Palad) Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: PR Dept

The order came from Phuket Provincial Office Chief (Palad) Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: PR Dept

A host of local government offices and law enforcement were present to receive the order. Photo: PR Dept

A host of local government offices and law enforcement were present to receive the order. Photo: PR Dept

A host of local government offices and law enforcement were present to receive the order. Photo: PR Dept

A host of local government offices and law enforcement were present to receive the order. Photo: PR Dept

A host of local government offices and law enforcement were present to receive the order. Photo: PR Dept

A host of local government offices and law enforcement were present to receive the order. Photo: PR Dept

The order came from Phuket Provincial Office Chief (Palad) Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 10) at the second meeting in two days of the Phuket Provincial Office Consumer Protection Subcommittee.

Present in person to receive the order were representatives from many other government offices, including law enforcement, on the island.

At the meeting it was reported that since Oct 1 last year the Consumer Protection Subcommittee had received 96 complaints – 80 of which were still under review; with the remaining 16 resolved, resulting in consumers receiving compensation totalling B892,558.

To protect consumers from price gouging and other unethical business practices, Palad Sakchai ordered relevant organisations to strictly check price tags and products of stores to protect consumers from being taken advantage of.

“In accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, consumers who have been taken advantage of must receive help and a form of recourse, and from this they will be encouraged to have a better understanding of their rights being protected from abuse,” he said.

The committee also noted that it had received eight complaints about condominium projects whereby consumers had bought units through signed contracts.

Some of them had already paid deposits and installments, but construction of the projects had been delayed to the point that the buyers had requested to cancel their contracts and receive their money back.

QSI International School Phuket

The committee noted that attempts to reconcile the complaints through the developers and consumers had failed, and that the committee had agreed to pass these cases on to the Phuket branch of the Consumer Protection Board for further action.

Exactly which condo projects were involved was not disclosed, though only in May this year Emerald Group CEO Sawit Ketroj was taken into custody for defrauding investors of a total of more than B127.5 million.

The precise charge is breach of Section 22 of the Consumer Protection Act by providing false statements through advertisements published via the internet and other media, explained Tourist Police Chief Surachet Hakpan, who travelled to Phuket expressly to announce Mr Sawit’s arrest. (See story here.)

The projects affected by the claims were named as: The Emerald City Life Condo Patong; The Emerald Ao Nang Condo (Krabi); The Emerald Terrace Patong; and The Emerald – Central.

All four projects are developed under separate subsidiaries of the Emerald Development Group Co Ltd.

Also of note, the national Office of the Consumer Protection Board from Aug 1 no longer receives complaints via email. Instead, complaints can be submitted through a web form posted on the OCPB website (click here).

Alternatively, complaints made be submitted directly by calling the OCPB hotline 1166.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 11 August 2018 - 17:58:19 

This article made me think about the (fraude?) Ace Condo project in Patong, opposite entrance Patong Hospital.
'How far' is Consumer Protection Board this moment with her involvement regarding that project? Already going about 5 years by now.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief
Russian Phuket expat hunted as mastermind of B100mn crypto fraud
Airbnb brokers Thai Govt ‘partnership’ deal, blanks Hotel Act illegal rentals
Phuket Opinion: A bookable offense
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible
Phuket fishing operators protest EU regulations
Security guard charged after B1k Family Mart BB gun armed robbery
Phuket beachfront businesses at Layan, Leypang ordered: ‘Get out, or be demolished’
It’s all bangers and cash
Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism
Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President
Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs
Ultimatum for illegal guesthouses on Koh Pha Ngan
New study shows rampant trafficking, slavery in fishing
Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour operators acquitted

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket

 