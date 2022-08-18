Phuket officials order fire safety checks

PHUKET: All nightlife venues in Muang District will be inspected for fire safety by the end of the month, with operators given 30 days to rectify any deficiencies in required fire-safety measures, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has announced.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 August 2022, 10:29AM

The declaration came at a meeting in Phuket Town on Tuesday (Aug 16), attended by officials from throughout Muang District.

The inspections are to be carried out by officials from the Muang District Office, assisted by village chiefs (Phu Yai Baan) and subdistrict chiefs (Kamnan).

The aim is to ensure that all entertainment venues comply with fire safety requirements, specifically to ensure that an incident similar to the Mountain B disaster in Sattahip, Chon Buri, does not happen in Phuket, Vice Governor Pichet said.

“Officers on site must check whether the buildings are actually safe or not, by checking the fire protection system and the need to provide fire exits with clear signs,” he said.

“There must be lights and equipment to help solve the initial problem, such as hand-held fire extinguishers that can be used immediately,” he added.

Fire exits were crucial, Vice Governor Pichet said.

“From the past incidents it has been found that people tend to fall at the scene and choke on the smoke near the exit door,” he noted.

Muang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong reported that in Muang District there were 18 main entertainment venues in four areas in the district, and 278 more venues that operated as similar establishments.

“All local administrative organisations are to inspect establishments in their areas, assisted by kamnan, village headmen and others,” he said.

“It will begin this week and be complete by the end of August,” Mr Suriya said.

“This is in order for such service places and establishments to operate their business in accordance with the law,” he added.

Venues found not complying with the fire safety regulations will be given a formal warning and a list of “recommendations” pointing out failures that must be corrected within 30 days, or else the operator will face legal action, Mr Suriya said.