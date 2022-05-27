Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials on the lookout for monkeypox

Phuket officials on the lookout for monkeypox

PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has assured that no cases of monkeypox have been detected in Phuket, and assured that officials are monitoring the situation, including travellers arriving from risk countries.

healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 May 2022, 09:00AM

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO). Photo: Radio Thailand / Phuket

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO). Photo: Radio Thailand / Phuket

Dr Kusak delivered his statement of assurance during a radio interview yesterday (May 27).

Dr Kusak confirmed that no infections of monkeypox, a much less serious strain of the related smallpox, had been detected in Phuket.

“There have been 209 confirmed cases found in 22 countries. Most of them found in countries such as England, Spain, Belgium or Portugal,” Dr Kusak said.

“Animal-to-human transmission is possible, similar to chickenpox,” he added.

Lean On Me Live Fest

“There have been no confirmed cases in Thailand, including Phuket, even though Phuket is a province that has a lot of foreign tourists coming in now that the government has relaxed the conditions of travel to the country,” Dr Kusak noted.

“The relevant agencies are closely monitoring the situation, including monitoring those traveling from high-risk countries,” he said.

“The Ministry of Public Health requires all provinces to be on the lookout for the disease, especially the screening of people returning from high-risk countries, checking whether arrivals have a rash or a fever,” he continued.

“Therefore, I would like people to know that monkeypox is contagious through close contact. If you touch a wound, or items from an infected person, or are in close proximity when an infected person coughs or sneezes, you can become infected,” Dr Kusak said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach
Phuket Hospital calls for people to help identify deceased woman
Legal Matters: Too good to be true ‒ Thailand’s little known ‘big stick’ against scammers
Laem Sai villagers granted permission to live on state land
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Old frozen vax to be tested on monkeypox
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Corruption gets Phuket mayor sacked, Thailand struggles to feed 26k rescued animals || May 27
Stormy weekend forecast for Phuket
Phuket officials to shut down Saphan Hin vaccination centre
Thief arrested for stealing B1k from 70-year-old

 

Phuket community
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrb...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Mr Sakda will get a place in Phuket history book as the man who completely ignores the fact when you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

....collected from private water well filling ups when they run dry due to this new water supply han...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

@JohnC, good question. 'We' all think about it. Well, the 'committee studies' are do...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

In a few years time private waterwells have to filled up by water tankers due to lowering ground wat...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

At Patak Road bend Karon is a location watertankers are loading. Opposite are 2 sois with 24 houses,...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

Now that IS a major worry. Thank you AirAsia for giving me yet one more reason never to fly with you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Buggered if I'd be sampling water pumped straight up from any bore in Phuket. What is the Thai e...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

What happened to the great idea to pipe water down from Phang Nga? I still think this is Phuket'...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 