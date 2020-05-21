Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 21) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 May 2020, 02:19PM

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 225.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page this afternoon that so far 10,654 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 115 on the 10,539 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,429 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,619 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6.542 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today also reported that 77 people remained in hospital, down two from yesterday. The 77 comprised 16 people already confirmed as infected, and 61 people still waiting for test results, up 10 from the 51 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

“All confirmed COVID-19 cases are receiving hospital treatment,” the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, noted in their report today.

“In the past five months, Phuket residents have cooperated in compliance with state regulations that control and prevent the occurrence of an outbreak of COVID-19. This has caused the number of people confirmed as infected with the virus to drop significantly. This has also led to phase two of the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We would like to emphasise to the public for Phuket people to still adhere to the standards strictly, until it becomes familiar behaviour as the ‘new normal’, as follows: Try to stay home unless it is necessary [to go out]; use separate personal containers that are not to be shared with others; plan your trip before leaving the house; always wear a face mask, carry alcohol gel sanitiser, maintain social distance of one to two meters; wash your hands regularly, every 30 minutes; use public transport only when necessary; avoid congested areas

“If riding a motorcycle taxi, sit sideways on the motorbike and [you] must wear a face mask and helmet; carry a cloth bag with you; and when you get home you must wash your hands, shower and change clothes immediately,” the PPHO said.

“This ‘New Normal’ will become habits that will make us all free from the COVID-19 disease,” the PPHO said.

"Any person who experiences any of the following symptoms – coughing, mucus, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, shallow or rapid breathing or a fever – must see a doctor immediately to check for COVID-19,” the PPHO advised.