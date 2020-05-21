BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases

Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 21) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 May 2020, 02:19PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 225.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page this afternoon that so far 10,654 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 115 on the 10,539 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,429 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,619 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6.542 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today also reported that 77 people remained in hospital, down two from yesterday. The 77 comprised 16 people already confirmed as infected, and 61 people still waiting for test results, up 10 from the 51 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“All confirmed COVID-19 cases are receiving hospital treatment,” the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, noted in their report today.

“In the past five months, Phuket residents have cooperated in compliance with state regulations that control and prevent the occurrence of an outbreak of COVID-19. This has caused the number of people confirmed as infected with the virus to drop significantly. This has also led to phase two of the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We would like to emphasise to the public for Phuket people to still adhere to the standards strictly, until it becomes familiar behaviour as the ‘new normal’, as follows: Try to stay home unless it is necessary [to go out]; use separate personal containers that are not to be shared with others; plan your trip before leaving the house; always wear a face mask, carry alcohol gel sanitiser, maintain social distance of one to two meters; wash your hands regularly, every 30 minutes; use public transport only when necessary; avoid congested areas

“If riding a motorcycle taxi, sit sideways on the motorbike and [you] must wear a face mask and helmet; carry a cloth bag with you; and when you get home you must wash your hands, shower and change clothes immediately,” the PPHO said.

“This ‘New Normal’ will become habits that will make us all free from the COVID-19 disease,” the PPHO said.

"Any person who experiences any of the following symptoms – coughing, mucus, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, shallow or rapid breathing or a fever – must see a doctor immediately to check for COVID-19,” the PPHO advised.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket arrests for breaking curfew breach 1,600
Thailand reports 3 more COVID cases, no deaths Thursday
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month
Man injured by kitchen explosion, leaking gas cylinder suspected
Pump station to bring water to hard-hit areas Koh Kaew, Rassada
Drug raids net 1.5kg of ya ice, 6,500 meth pills
Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go
Finance Ministry to sell THAI shares
State of emergency set to stay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen
Electricity outages to affect Kata, Koh Siray
Teenage motorbike thieves arrested

 

Phuket community
Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

Lalala, your name is too close to the 'authorities' going on about reviving tourism when the...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

Open the beaches and get some sense of normality back!...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Time is up for restrictions.They should lift all by end of this month inside of Thailand. Followed b...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Agree with quinault 11... its quite relaxed here now and this is better... less traffic though... le...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Martial law will be maintained for as long as ASEAN and the world have their own issues to deal with...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

2 very selfish comments below. Think of all the unemployed people in the food lines and the hardship...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

What Virus prevention measures is he thinking about....tracking apps and mandatory face mask wearing...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

@quinault11 If you don't like tourists,you should move somewhere else,as they definitely will ...(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

"Take all chinese publications with a large spoon of salt" And what to take your publicat...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Correction: spare /not spear....(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 