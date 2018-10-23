PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning led the main official event at Phuket Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) Memorial Day today (Oct 23).



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 03:56PM

The statue of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning led the main official event at Phuket Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) Memorial Day today (Oct 23). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning led the main official event at Phuket Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) Memorial Day today (Oct 23). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning led the main official event at Phuket Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) Memorial Day today (Oct 23). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning led the main official event at Phuket Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) Memorial Day today (Oct 23). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong led Vice Governors Prakob Wongmaneerung, Thanyawat Chanpinit and Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and other officials to lay flowers and pay their respects to a statue of the revered King in front of Phuket Provincial Hall at 9:30am.

Chulalongkorn Day on Oct 23 that remains a public holiday for the nation to remember and honour the great achievements of King Chulalongkorn, who passed away on Oct 23, 1910.

This evening, a candle-lighting ceremony will be held from 6:30pm at Phuket Provincial Hall, with 57 seconds of silence to be observed. King Chulalongkorn passed away at the age of 57.

Officials and students attending the event may wear their formal uniforms, while general members of the public are asked to wear pink.