Phuket officials honour Queen Suthida’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket officials led by Governor Narong Woonciew this morning joined a merit-making and blessing ceremony to honour the 44th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida

Friday 3 June 2022, 10:27AM

The auspicious occasion is marked by a public holiday throughout the country today (June 3).

The ceremony, held at the new Phuket Provincial Hall, began at 7am.

Phra Kru Metta Pirom, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town, led 45 monks from various temples across Phuket to receive alms from the Governor, Vice Governors, heads of local government offices, students and members of the public.

At 5:30pm today people may pay their respects to Queen Suthida at a ceremony to be held at the Auditorium at the new Provincial Hall, which until recently served as the Aunjai Clinic COVID-19 care centre.

Government officers are to be in their full dress whites uniform for the ceremony. Members of government agencies, organisations and students are to wear their uniforms, while members of the public are asked to wear the colour purple to signify respect for Her Majesty.

Participants are to wear a white mask or a white cloth mask throughout the ceremony.