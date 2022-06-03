Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials honour Queen Suthida’s birthday

Phuket officials honour Queen Suthida’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket officials led by Governor Narong Woonciew this morning joined a merit-making and blessing ceremony to honour the 44th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida

Friday 3 June 2022, 10:27AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

The auspicious occasion is marked by a public holiday throughout the country today (June 3).

The ceremony, held at the new Phuket Provincial Hall, began at 7am.

Phra Kru Metta Pirom, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town, led 45 monks from various temples across Phuket to receive alms from the Governor, Vice Governors, heads of local government offices, students and members of the public.

Sinea Phuket

At 5:30pm today people may pay their respects to Queen Suthida at a ceremony to be held at the Auditorium at the new Provincial Hall, which until recently served as the Aunjai Clinic COVID-19 care centre.

Government officers are to be in their full dress whites uniform for the ceremony. Members of government agencies, organisations and students are to wear their uniforms, while members of the public are asked to wear the colour purple to signify respect for Her Majesty.

Participants are to wear a white mask or a white cloth mask throughout the ceremony.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance
PM defends military procurement budget
Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three arrested in connection with Russian’s fatal fall, COVID downgrade ’needs time’ || June 2
Face mask patrols on Bangla
Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward
Mor Chana tracing app halted
Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing
Tourists return to Patong Beach
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID downgrade ‘needs time’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight years in prison for murder, Phuket field hospital closes || June 1
Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death
Phuket field hospital at PRU closes

 

Phuket community
Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward

By far Phuket's biggest ever waste of time and resources. It is still hard to comprehend why the...(Read More)

Face mask patrols on Bangla

Soi Bangla is not the only place to find tourists breaking rules. Anywhere on the island you go tour...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

The only thing off the table for a confession should be the death penalty- chopping up her body, to...(Read More)

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death

Hmmm...why all the comments focusing on the meager pot bust. This was clearly the only thing they co...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

Mj .think, there is only one thing why ! Horst...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

sec2@ spot on owners and. Management company have probably agreed a parting of the ways would have b...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

It seems he has a lot of cash to spend,and not only for here family. I bet he vanished the minute th...(Read More)

Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing

years ago one could see white sand patches in this lakes and now they are full!No tourists,(showers ...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

I hate to say this, but maybe the owners didn't renew the contract with Hilton and plan somethin...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

his DNA was under her nails - what is the price of his confession?? may be 10%, not 50% sentence I w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 