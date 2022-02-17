BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials honour Makha Bucha Day

Phuket officials honour Makha Bucha Day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday led officials in joining a mass blessing and merit-making ceremony to honour the Buddhist religious holiday Makha Bucha Day.

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 February 2022, 10:26AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The rituals were first observed at Wat Mongkhon Nimit on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, where Governor Narong was joined by heads of local government agencies and other government officials, as well as some lay Buddhists, all dressed in white.

At the temple, the gathering was delivered a sermon calling for attendees to apply the core precepts of the Dharma in their everyday lives. 

Rituals later continued at Wichit Sangkharam Temple on Narisorn Rd, where attendees paraded around the ubosot three times as an offering to the Buddha and to bring prosperity to oneself and family 

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), “The Phuket Provincial Office of Buddhism therefore organised this project for Buddhists to pay tribute to the Triple Gem [the “Triratna” of Buddhism] and to apply the teachings of the Dharma as a guideline for their conduct in order to be a good Buddhist, conduct religious activities, go to temples, make merit, practice Dharma, purify the mind and promote Buddhism to be the national religion forever.”

CaptainJack69 | 17 February 2022 - 11:20:27 

"promote Buddhism to be the national religion forever"?

The national constitution enshrines the separation of church and state as a fundamental tenet and religious freedom (including the right to abstain) as a fundamental right for everyone.

To ignore that makes the country seem 'un-developed'.

 

