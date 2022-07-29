Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King

Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King

PHUKET: Phuket officials concluded their formal ceremonies to commemorate the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28) with a blessing ceremony held at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center in Phuket Town last night.

culture
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 July 2022, 10:27AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led the ceremony, held at the Auditorium building, at the auspicious time of 7:19pm.

Joining the ceremony were hundreds of officials in full dress uniform, including the senior officials, soldiers and police as well students, members of community organisations and other members of the general public.

Governor Narong led the ceremony by laying offerings in front of a large image of His Majesty in the Auditorium hall to pay tribute to HM The King.

Thai Residential

The tribute ceremony was followed by a candlelight ceremony during which blessings were recited in honour of His Majesty.

The official ceremonies to commemorate His Majesty’s birthday began yesterday morning, with a merit-making giving of alms to 79 monks and a mass pledging of the Oath of Allegiance by leading provincial officials.

At 5pm, a performance of traditional Thai dance was held in the Auditorium building in honour of His Majesty The King.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox
Russian arms dealer extradited from Thailand unaware of US swap: wife
Aviation agencies put on alert for peak season
Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, three deaths
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise
Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday
Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo
Fuel tariff hike to set record high
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27
Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

 

Phuket community
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Move to a Muslim village and complain about people expressing their religion? Sort of like the NIMBY...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Remember they denied and denied it was Covid-19 in Phuket about 2,5 years ago. And one day they have...(Read More)

Fuel tariff hike to set record high

I see the Thai government is still happy to do business with the illegal Myanmar junta. Are their ga...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

Looks like a nice photo opportunity for RTP to get in the news. Can I clarify one point in this arti...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

It is not the only mosque on Phuket that calls to prayer way too loud. I used to rent near Sai Yuan ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

@Nasa12, the Phuket medical authority (PPHO) holds her horses, probably 'ordered' from highe...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

'No legal [italics]action..' Right, because taking fines in hand is illegal. Jaysys, what a...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Some US school districts forbid kids wearing designer clothing." Free thinking leads to bad beh...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

What nonsense is this all about? Mediation? Is in Thailand with her mountain of restrictive laws and...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

....At end of the earning money earning route a fine pot puff and going law wise baffled but in hap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 