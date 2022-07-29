Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King

PHUKET: Phuket officials concluded their formal ceremonies to commemorate the 70th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28) with a blessing ceremony held at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center in Phuket Town last night.

culture

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 July 2022, 10:27AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led the ceremony, held at the Auditorium building, at the auspicious time of 7:19pm.

Joining the ceremony were hundreds of officials in full dress uniform, including the senior officials, soldiers and police as well students, members of community organisations and other members of the general public.

Governor Narong led the ceremony by laying offerings in front of a large image of His Majesty in the Auditorium hall to pay tribute to HM The King.

The tribute ceremony was followed by a candlelight ceremony during which blessings were recited in honour of His Majesty.

The official ceremonies to commemorate His Majesty’s birthday began yesterday morning, with a merit-making giving of alms to 79 monks and a mass pledging of the Oath of Allegiance by leading provincial officials.

At 5pm, a performance of traditional Thai dance was held in the Auditorium building in honour of His Majesty The King.