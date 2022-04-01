tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

PHUKET: Phuket officials running afoul of anti-corruption laws when processing procurement contracts are only making honest mistakes, and are getting better at it, says the island’s anti-corruption chief.

corruption
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 April 2022, 10:00AM

NACC Phuket Chief Suksan Prasara-ae explaining how Phuket officials were making honest mistakes in handling procurement contracts yesterday (Mar 31). Photo: PR Phuket

NACC Phuket Chief Suksan Prasara-ae explaining how Phuket officials were making honest mistakes in handling procurement contracts yesterday (Mar 31). Photo: PR Phuket

Suksan Prasara-ae, Director of the Phuket office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), reported the good news at a meeting at the old Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 31), chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Mr Suksan reported that an analysis of the complaints filed with the NACC Phuket office saw complaints about corruption involving land as the most common complaint filed.

Complaints about corruption involving procurement fraud ranked second.

Complaints about abuse of power by officials and officials’ derelict of duty ranked third, Mr Suksan said.

No details of complaints regarding corruption involving land or abuse of power by Phuket officials were provided.

Instead, Mr Suksan defended Phuket officials in their honest mistakes involving procurement contracts.

“From the results of a survey conducted in the fiscal year 2020, it was found that the cause of the problem of corruption in procurement by local government organisations in the Phuket area was that some of the complaints arose from personnel on procurement duties who did not have knowledge and expertise in supplies,” Mr Suksan said.

“This resulted in non-compliance with the rules stipulated in the law on procurement and management of government supplies without any fraudulent intent and as a channel for the authority to use as a tool for exploitation,” he added.

In particular, issues arose with the appointment of personnel not familiar with the procurement procedures and newly instated government officials, he said.

“In order to solve the problem of corruption complaints in procurement, the NACC Office in Phuket conducted training to provide knowledge and precautions in the performance of supplies,” Mr Suksan continued.

“After the training in this matter, it was found that the officers were more knowledgeable and thus reduced the corruption,” he said.

Note: This is not an April Fool’s story

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 01 April 2022 - 14:03:55 

Of course...not corruption...just misunderstandings (insert rolling eyeballs emoji).  This rings very similar to the prostitution probes that invariably determine that "there is no prostitution!".  I just think the absence of people of integrity in government circles just renders every "probe report" as not worth paying attention to.

Fascinated | 01 April 2022 - 12:19:23 

I note the date of the article (and the disclaimer)! god to read there's no corruption, just 'honest' mistakes. I guess his remit doesn't include Kamala where the illegal timber guys even have the temerity to cross load timber with a massive crane not 300m from the police station, in plain view.

christysweet | 01 April 2022 - 10:35:40 

So  incompetence [italics] causes corruption now, eh? "Every lie incurs a debt to the truth.." -Valery Legasov

Kurt | 01 April 2022 - 10:14:07 

A corruption survey by NACC. Wow! With ranking! Now out of the blue a softening new fantasy phenomenon. That of a 'honest mistakes'. Let's have a drink on that. That 'more knowledgeable', let's see that as a joke.

Nasa12 | 01 April 2022 - 10:03:06 

Well Well today it’s a April 1.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks
Higher inflation rate predicted by BoT
Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians
TAT showcases Phuket and Phang Nga tourism delights to Mongolian travel agents and media
Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules
Phuket marks 227 new COVID cases, one more death
Putin’s gas threat as Ukraine, West dismiss de-escalation claim
‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect
RDS questions accuracy of antigen cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police prostitution extortion? Investigation into deadly rafting accident || March 31
Plea to help Phuket Town glue sniffer from doing more harm
Phuket as a ‘special administration area’ tabled at official meeting
Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues
Winners of Phuket Red Cross fair lucky draw announced
Phuket Bike Week is back

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Of course...not corruption...just misunderstandings (insert rolling eyeballs emoji). This rings ver...(Read More)

Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians

Why 8,455 Russian tourists ask or they may stay longer in Phuket? The Russian initiated agressive wa...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

Test and go, happy quarantine, Sandbox, ATK, RT-PCR, insurance, quarantine car, and on, and on... I...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

I note the date of the article (and the disclaimer)! god to read there's no corruption, just ...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

So incompetence [italics] causes corruption now, eh? "Every lie incurs a debt to the truth..&q...(Read More)

Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead

Colonial rule? Where are the soldiers, rifles and cannons? We're all just voicing opinions into ...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week is back

If I had a big bike, I would invite mr Phiphat and mr Wittaya to pay for 2 way transport of my big b...(Read More)

Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules

Stop cutting down decades old trees to make 4 lane racetracks. You could land a 747 on the road b...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

A corruption survey by NACC. Wow! With ranking! Now out of the blue a softening new fantasy phenomen...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Well Well today it’s a April 1. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge

 