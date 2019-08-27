Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over the meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 26) to pass on the message that officers are to start taking active steps to prevent any future water shortages to households across the island after a direct order from Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda.

natural-resources

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 August 2019, 07:11PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana handed down the message from Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda yesterday (Aug 26). Photo: PR Dept)

Gen Anupong, who also serves as the Commander of the national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), pointed out that the Privy Council was a “situational observer” in affairs regarding any water shortages across the country, and watching any action taken to resolve water shortage issues, Governor Phakaphong explained.

“Minister Anupong informed that the Privy Council of Thailand as a situation observer had suggested that all relevant officials should solve the problems of local people as ordered by HM The King and apply the knowledge taught by King Rama 9 to solve problems in each area,” he said.

“Officials should pay attention to drafting plans for solving the problem of a lack of water, and emphasise water management to distribute to local houses,” Gov Phakaphong added.

“Minister Anupong also said that in order to prepare officials for helping people and solve the water problems, he will send officers from the central government to suggest and plan short and long-term solutions for Phuket,” he added.

Governor Phakapong noted that Phuket had recorded less-than-average rainfall for the period from December last year until now.

“And the central DDPM’s prediction is that the rainfall in August and September will be less than normal, with and diminished rain in some areas,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has been worried about this issue and ordered relevant officials to prepare and solve the problems,” he said.

Governor Phakaphong ordered relevant officials to work urgently on the issue by following weather forecasts, preparing staff and equipment to be in ready-to-use condition at all times, and any other appropriate actions.

“The Phuket Government has held many meetings about this issue, and the latest issue has been a video conference with the Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda,” he said.

As of yesterday (Aug 26), the Office of Natural Water Resources, a government agency set up by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha specifically to monitor and manage water reserves around the country, reported that Phuket’s main water-supply reserve, Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu, contained only 1.31 million cubic metres of water – just 12.85% of its 10.2mn m3 capacity.

Of that, only 1.04mn m3 of water was usable, the ONWR noted.

Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn as of yesterday was only 4.49% full, the ONWR also reported.

Bang neow Dum contained 0.32mn m3 of its 7.2mn m3 capacity, the agency said.

Of that water, only 0.21mn m3 was usable, the ONWR noted.