BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims

Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims

PHUKET: Phuket officials will petition the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for permission to reduce the quarantine/isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 February 2022, 05:11PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong (centre) chaired the meeting with Vice Governor Pichet sitting in his usual place, by his right hand. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong (centre) chaired the meeting with Vice Governor Pichet sitting in his usual place, by his right hand. Photo: PR Phuket

The word ‘endemic’ was not mentioned at the meeting today, according to a report by PR Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

The word ‘endemic’ was not mentioned at the meeting today, according to a report by PR Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon at the meeting earlier today (Feb 21). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket officials will also request to no longer include ‘Green’ patients ‒ that is, those who experience little to know symptoms of infection ‒ in their daily reports.

The request will ask the CCSA permission for Phuket officials to report only patients designated as ‘Yellow’ or ‘Red’, or who had died as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

The news came at a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew earlier today (Feb 21).

According to a report of the meeting published by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), there was no mention of the word “endemic” at the meeting, despite widespread reports of Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong yesterday revealing that Phuket officials will ask the CCSA to declare COVID-19 an “endemic” disease in Phuket.

Of note, the report by PR Phuket did not deny that the reports of Vice Governor Pichet announcing the move to have COVID-19 declared endemic in Phuket were accurate.

At the meeting today, Vice Governor Pichet sat in his usual position, by the Governor’s right hand.

Although the meeting was described as held “to discuss ways to solve the COVID-19 situation in Phuket to solve problems in the area “, the rest of the PR Phuket report revealed no new policies to be brought into effect to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 policies in force in Phuket, or to alleviate the economic suffering continuing across the island.

Instead, PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiatikoon was reported as repeating all the measures repeated by Phuket officials now for months: for people to protect themselves from infection and to practice the guidelines set out under the national government’s VUCA policy (Vaccine, Universal Protection, COVID Free Setting, ATK testing).

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Dr Kusak did point out that most current cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 were ‘Green’ patients.

There are currently 498 ‘Yellow’ patients occupying the 730 hospital beds dedicated for ‘Yellow patients’, and 15 ‘Red’ patients occupying the 45 hospital beds reserved for such severe cases, he noted.

“About 7,400 Green patients are being treated at home [under Home Isolation],” he said.

The PR Phuket report noted that people were asked “not to panic”.

“People are asked for cooperation to strictly follow the DMHTTA measures: maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask to jointly prevent and control the spread of COVID-19,” the report advised.

The report only casually referred to the high number of schools on the island currently not holding on-site classes due to students testing positive for COVID-19.

The only mentionwas to assure that schools were asked to hold the end-of-year exams “according to the measures of the Ministry of Public Health”.

“In case of exams at various levels, they [schools] are asked to provide rooms for high-risk people or infected people so that students can take part in the exams,” the report said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 21 February 2022 - 18:55:43 

Left and right hands working at odds again and fudging figures- who'd a thunk it?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket wants shorter quarantine, Green light to seal crude oil leak || February 21
Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Chalong and Patong
Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken
Phuket’s Heidi crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022
Putin, Biden agree in principle to summit on Ukraine
Phuket officials, tourism leaders move for ‘Stepping Forward’ campaign
Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation
No hospital can reject patients, says government
Phuket marks 628 new COVID cases, three new deaths
Drop in tax revenues necessitates emergency loans, says PDMO
Last-ditch push to head off Russian attack on Ukraine
The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival opens
Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed
Sixty-six baby turtles hatch in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park
Thailand plans roadshows, direct flights to Saudi Arabia

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims

Left and right hands working at odds again and fudging figures- who'd a thunk it?...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Very crispy ...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Hope she finds her beloved pet. Any pet; regardless of their species is a part of family and their l...(Read More)

Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed

"We are blessed with 1 lunatic lesser on the road" Nice Kurt,very nice. You are showing yo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

The only tourism is going to get back to normal is scrap the Thailand pass. So businesses and reve...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Why don’t you get your true vision bill electronically Kurt, could come from anywhere then !...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Wow.That's exactly the level of news where this "news outlet "stands right now.As low ...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

'Since he is missing I am sad and I cry'- some peep peeps really need to get a life and worr...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Maverick misses the point. It's not about mass industralization, It is about clean diversity. Wh...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Kamala Pete hits nail on the head. I also expressed several times that Phuket should diverse and not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 