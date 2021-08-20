The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

PHUKET: The Phuket Government has called on officials to be extra diligent in checking product prices in shops across the island in order to protect against any possible overpricing during the period of economc fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 August 2021, 10:57AM

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

Photo: Phuket Commerce Office

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong repeated on Tuesday (Aug 17) that the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic has affected many people in many different ways and that the provincial government is aware overpricing of products is a possibility.

“To guard against this I have ordered officials from the Phuket Commerce office to examine shops and check the product prices,” he said. The initial warning against overpricing came last Friday (Aug 13).

“We acknowledge there have recently been some challenges importing products from the mainland due to restrictions under the provincial order but I also want to ask operators of retail shops for cooperation and to be fair to customers by not overpricing essential products.

Thai Residential

“I want every shop to install clear price tags on products which will, in turn, boost confidence among customers,” he said.

As part of the order, Phuket Commerce officers visited a series of pharmacies earlier this week to specifically check on the price of andrographis paniculata capsules which have recently become popular as certain doctors have advocated them in the treatment of COVID-19.

Of the pharmacies visited, officers found that most have clear price tags relating to their products and that they are selling the medicine at fair prices.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 20 August 2021 - 12:34:28 

@ Paddy, You are right, good question. Well, don't expect Phuket Welfare Officers to dare to check Pharmacies in private hospitals. Oh Noo! They only will check the very much cheaper Pharmacies at road sides. It is all Thai show: "See, we do something to keep ourselves harmless busy with nonsense".

Paddy | 20 August 2021 - 11:54:12 

They could check Bangkok hospital pharmacy and ask them why do they charge 500% more for Warfarin than Supercheap pharmacy ?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese man arrested for operating illegal loan network
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud
Domestic vaccine developers request funding
Phuket domestic flights to resume next month
Phuket marks daily record, 129 new COVID cases
Phuket Town main fresh market reopens, second market ordered to remain closed
Government asks businesses to prepare for ‘Company Isolation Rules’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Assurances over Phuket Sandbox 7+7 extension |:| August 19
Lao man arrested for gun possession
Phuket boutique hotel operators plea for amnesty extension
Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak
No bail for protest leader ‘Penguin’ with COVID-19
WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush towards COVID vaccine boosters
Government defends vaccination cocktail policy
Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak

Vaccines do not prevent infection only serious illness and death - what cave is every one hiding in,...(Read More)

Phuket marks daily record, 129 new COVID cases

It's not as simple an equation as it seems, being affected by things like hospital capacity and ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

@ Paddy, You are right, good question. Well, don't expect Phuket Welfare Officers to dare to che...(Read More)

Domestic vaccine developers request funding

They state the want to vaccinate before songkram, but will not start production until middle of next...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

They could check Bangkok hospital pharmacy and ask them why do they charge 500% more for Warfarin th...(Read More)

Phuket domestic flights to resume next month

So these flights to BKK are offered to sandbox tourists only, right?...(Read More)

Domestic vaccine developers request funding

Dr Kiat talks about bypassing the corrupt Thai red tape bureaucracy, including FDA. Now we know why ...(Read More)

Phuket domestic flights to resume next month

If the aircraft cabin safe sitting configuration is such that around a passenger is 1 -1.5 meter dis...(Read More)

Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak

Vaccinated healthy fishermen went ashore and got infected ashore. It proofs that Sinovac not protect...(Read More)

Domestic vaccine developers request funding

B12bn for 'research when existing vaccines can be produced under licence (well they could be if ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand

 