Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

PHUKET: The Phuket Government has called on officials to be extra diligent in checking product prices in shops across the island in order to protect against any possible overpricing during the period of economc fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 August 2021, 10:57AM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong repeated on Tuesday (Aug 17) that the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic has affected many people in many different ways and that the provincial government is aware overpricing of products is a possibility.

“To guard against this I have ordered officials from the Phuket Commerce office to examine shops and check the product prices,” he said. The initial warning against overpricing came last Friday (Aug 13).

“We acknowledge there have recently been some challenges importing products from the mainland due to restrictions under the provincial order but I also want to ask operators of retail shops for cooperation and to be fair to customers by not overpricing essential products.

“I want every shop to install clear price tags on products which will, in turn, boost confidence among customers,” he said.

As part of the order, Phuket Commerce officers visited a series of pharmacies earlier this week to specifically check on the price of andrographis paniculata capsules which have recently become popular as certain doctors have advocated them in the treatment of COVID-19.

Of the pharmacies visited, officers found that most have clear price tags relating to their products and that they are selling the medicine at fair prices.