Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO) today confirmed that all people applying for driving licences – or renewing their existing driving licences – must present the new, more comprehensive medical form when filing their applications from Mar 1.

Friday 16 February 2018, 12:11PM

Failure to do so will see their applications rejected, confirmed Punyanuch Chumjeen, a Public Relations official at the PLTO.

Ms Punyanuch cautioned that any applicants obtaining medical certificates in order to apply for new licences or renewing their existing licences can identify the new form as it has two parts on the one form.

“Applicants need to fill in their personal details and health information and sign the form in Part I, and doctors need to fill in the applicant’s health information and sign the form in Part II,” Ms Punyanuch explained.

“If there is only personal and health information of the applicants with the signature of the doctor, it is the old form,” she said.

“Now many hospitals use this new form already. The small medical clinics that still use the old form must use the new form from Mar 1,” she added.

“We informed all medical clinics last week that they have to use the new form. After Mar 1, the old form will be invalid,” Ms Punyanuch said.

“All type of licenses such as motorbike, car or commercial passenger vehicle driver including people who want to renew their licenses are required present the new medical form,” Ms Punyanuch noted.

Applicants can see an example of the new form from the Medical Council of Thailand website, click here.

– Jirarat Rakjamroon

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.