Phuket officials check sanitation measures at Rassada Pier

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led an inspection of Rassada Pier, the main terminal for tourists visiting nearby islands by boat, to highlight sanitation measures in place.

COVID-19healthtourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 March 2020, 10:55AM

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Governor inspected the efforts to stave off the spread of coronavirus at Rassada Pier. Photo: Phuket PR

Joining the Governor for the inspection on Mar 12 were Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong and other relevant officials.

As explained by Phuket PR Department, local tour boat operators have introduced various measures to help stave off the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including measuring body temperature of all the passengers with infrared thermometers and giving them alcohol hand sanitiser before they get on board.

“In addition, tour boat operator twice a day clean all the boats, applying sanitiser at the points of contact with people such as railings, chairs etc. This is done in the morning and in the evening”, Mr Wiwat said.

Regular cleaning and disinfection with Bescon P-A disinfectant are also conducted at the public areas of Rassada Pier, including the ticketing office and waiting zones.

“Boat operators have specifically hired a company to disinfect the pier and prevent the spread of the infection. This is all aimed at creating confidence in tourists who worry about COVID-19”, he added