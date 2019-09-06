Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has ordered officials to take steps to minimise traffic disruptions during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival and to make sure the festival is conducted as safely as possible.

cultureChinesetransport

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 September 2019, 11:25AM

Officials have been ordered to take steps to ensure that the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is conducted as safely and as orderly as possible. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 7.

“There will be a lot of both local residents and tourists coming to join the festival,” V/Gov Thanyawat told a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday (Sept 4).

“Officers are to prepare medical staff to take care of ‘Ma Song’ (spirit mediums) who will perform ritualized mutilation and other participants,” V/Gov Thanyawat said.

Vice/Gov Thanyawat also repeatedly told relevant officials to examine the items used for the ritualized mutilation.

“The items used may cause big wounds or infection and need to be closely checked. The use of fireworks must be in accordance with government regulations,” he added.

“The Phuket Provincial Commercial Office will also go to local markets and restaurants and asked for cooperation for operators to display their product prices,” he said.

A special procession of vehicles decorated with vegetables and fruits will be held on Sept 30 in honour of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, V/Gov Thanyawat also announced.

“The procession will start at 3:30pm from Sanam Chai in front of Phuket Provncial Hall and proceed to Saphan Hin,” he said.

“Staff from more than 30 shrines in Phuket will join the procession and a special blessings ceremony for His Majesty at Saphan Hin,” he added.