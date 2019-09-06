Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has ordered officials to take steps to minimise traffic disruptions during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival and to make sure the festival is conducted as safely as possible.

cultureChinesetransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 September 2019, 11:25AM

Officials have been ordered to take steps to ensure that the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is conducted as safely and as orderly as possible. Photo: PR Dept

Officials have been ordered to take steps to ensure that the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is conducted as safely and as orderly as possible. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 7.

“There will be a lot of both local residents and tourists coming to join the festival,” V/Gov Thanyawat told a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday (Sept 4).

“Officers are to prepare medical staff to take care of ‘Ma Song’ (spirit mediums) who will perform ritualized mutilation and other participants,” V/Gov Thanyawat said.

Vice/Gov Thanyawat also repeatedly told relevant officials to examine the items used for the ritualized mutilation.

“The items used may cause big wounds or infection and need to be closely checked. The use of fireworks must be in accordance with government regulations,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

“The Phuket Provincial Commercial Office will also go to local markets and restaurants and asked for cooperation for operators to display their product prices,” he said.

A special procession of vehicles decorated with vegetables and fruits will be held on Sept 30 in honour of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, V/Gov Thanyawat also announced.

“The procession will start at 3:30pm from Sanam Chai in front of Phuket Provncial Hall and proceed to Saphan Hin,” he said.

“Staff from more than 30 shrines in Phuket will join the procession and a special blessings ceremony for His Majesty at Saphan Hin,” he added.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects
Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

What a moron. Goes to show that money doesn't buy brains but it gives you an endless stream of s...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

How about the dual pricing in Thailand, by end of this month not only in national parks and tourist ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

Huh? .."improve the quality of tourist products in line with the principles of balance and sust...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes G. Floods and droughts are time after time here coming as a 'surprise' it looks like. W...(Read More)

New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief

Is this law still valid in Bangkok? The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Kattiya ...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes K.,saving water for the next dry season will probably their main concern right now.Oh dear !!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

Ver sad and unexplained. But what was added to the injury, were the graphic photos of the incident p...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

I don't believe the 'witnesses (?)' who declared that the motorbike guys just were falli...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 