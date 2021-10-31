Phuket officials briefed on Nov 1 arrival rules, TAT sums up changes

PHUKET: Phuket officials have received direct instructions and guidelines on how the country in general and the island in particular are to welcome tourists from next month.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 01:57PM

Phuket has received final instructions on what to do from Nov 1 onwards. Photo: PR Phuket

The Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, and top ranking officials from various government agencies joined an online meeting with the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to be briefed on what terms and conditions the country will be accepting foreign tourists from Nov 1 onwards.

The online meeting was held last Friday (Oct 29) just two days before the new rules were to come into force. Yet The Phuket News reported the new policy on Thursday (Oct 28) citing the announcement by the Department of Consular Affairs.

At the meeting, it was concluded that the readiness of Phuket is considered to be very high, because Phuket was the first province to open its doors for foreigners in July with the Phuket Sandbox project. So for the island the next relaxation of entry restrictions is just another logical step along the known route.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented its own summary of the new rules highlighting three vectors of the scheme and providing tourists with what they call user-”friendly checklists of points covering before, during, and after travelling to Thailand” under the three programmes: Test & Go (Exemption from quarantine), Living in the Blue Zone (Sandbox), and Happy quarantine nationwide

TEST & GO: Exemption from quarantine

Requirements

Travel by air from the approved countries/territories (see list here*) where travellers must have stayed for 21 days or more.

Returning Thais and foreign residents, who previously travelled from Thailand, are exempt from this requirement.

Applying for a Thailand Pass

(1) Register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th (available from 1 November, 2021). Until then, apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th.

(2) Upload the required document (along with the valid visa/re-entry permit, if required), and allow 3-5 working days for the approval process. Wait for the approval of the Vaccine Certification and paid accommodation, including the RT-PCR test.

(3) Confirm the approval, and receive a Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE).

Arrival in Thailand

(4) Present the Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE) to the Health Control to carry out checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

(5) Undergo the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at the reserved accommodation, or the pre-arranged test centre.

(Children aged under 6 years have a saliva test.)

(6) Proceed to the hotel by the pre-arranged airport transfer. (Distance from the airport within 2 hours.)

(7) Download and install the MorChana application at the hotel.

During Your Stay

(8) Wait for the test result within the hotel room.

(9) If testing negative for COVID-19, you will receive an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) for COVID-19 self-testing on Day 6-7.

(10) Get an alert for the self ATK testing on Day 6-7, and to record the result in the MorChana application.

(11) Practice the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.

When You Are Leaving

(12) Free to go anywhere in Thailand or leave Thailand to other countries. However, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective province/country of their destination.

*The original list has been expanded from 46 to 63 countries and territories

SANDBOX DESTINATIONS: Living in the Blue Zone

Before You Arrive

Requirements

Travel by air from any country around the world.

Stay the first 7 nights within one of the 17 Blue Zone Sandbox destinations if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand.

Required Documents

A Certificate of Vaccination (fully vaccinated) with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Those previously infected within 3 months must have received 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Travellers under 18 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians, are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling (all travellers).

A confirmed payment for SHA+ accommodation, and RT-PCR test.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Applying for a Thailand Pass

(1) Register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th (available from 1 November, 2021). Until then, apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th.

(2) Upload the required document (along with the valid visa/re-entry permit, if required), and allow 3-5 working days for the approval process. Wait for the approval of the Vaccine Certification and paid accommodation, including the RT-PCR test.

(3) Confirm the approval, and receive a Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE).

Arrival in Thailand

Present the Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE) to the Health Control to carry out checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

(5) Undergo the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at the reserved accommodation, or the pre-arranged test centre. (Children aged under 6 years have a saliva test.)

(6) Proceed to the hotel by the pre-arranged airport transfer. (Distance from the airport within 5 hours.)

(7) Download and install the MorChana application at the hotel.

(8) Wait for the test result within the hotel room.

During Your Stay

(9) Stay at least the first 7 nights within one of the 17 Blue Zone Sandbox destinations if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand.

(10) If staying less than 7 nights, you must leave Thailand immediately on a direct flight to another country. *All travellers are subject to 2 required COVID-19 tests: the first test upon arrival by an RT-PCR method, and the second test on Day 6-7 by self-testing ATK. (Effective on 1 November, 2021 onwards)

(11) Practice the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.

When You Are Leaving

(12) After having completed a 7-night stay in one of the 17 Blue Zone Sandbox destinations, you are free to go anywhere in Thailand or leave Thailand to other countries. However, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective province/country of their destination.

ALTERNATIVE QUARANTINE: Happy quarantine nationwide

Before You Arrive

Requirements

Travel from any country around the world.

If fully vaccinated, 7-day quarantine.

If unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,

10-day quarantine for air and sea arrivals.



14-day quarantine for land arrivals.

Required documents

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling (except Thai nationals).

A confirmed payment for AQ accommodation.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. [or Thai Social Security coverage]

Applying for a Thailand Pass

(1) Register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th (available from 1 November, 2021). Until then, apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th.

(2) Upload the required document (along with the valid visa/re-entry permit, if required), and allow 3-5 working days for the approval process. Wait for the approval of the Vaccine Certification and paid accommodation, including the RT-PCR test.

(3) Confirm the approval, and receive a Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE).

Arrival in Thailand

(4) Present the Thailand Pass QR Code (or COE) to the Health Control to carry out checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

(5) Undergo the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at the reserved accommodation, or the pre-arranged test centre.

(Children aged under 6 have a saliva test.)

(6) Proceed to the hotel by the pre-arranged airport transfer. (Distance from the airport within 2 hours.)

(7) Download and install an alert application.

(8) Wait for the test result within the hotel room. If testing negative for COVID-19, travellers can enjoy activities within the designated areas of the accommodation.

During Your Stay

(9) Must complete the required quarantine period if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand.

If fully vaccinated, 7-day quarantine (RT-PCR test on the first day and Day 6-7).

If unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 10-day quarantine for air and sea arrivals (RT-PCR test on the first day and Day 8-9), and 14-day quarantine for land arrivals (RT-PCR test on the first day and Day 12-13).

(10) Practice the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.

When You Are Leaving

(11) After having completed the required quarantine period, you are free to go anywhere in Thailand or leave Thailand to other countries. However, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective province/country of their destination.