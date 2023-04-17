333 at the beach
Phuket officials assure smog is clearing

Phuket officials assure smog is clearing

PHUKET: Phuket officials have assured that the heavy smog that has plagued Phuket for days is now clearing, and that people can safely enjoy outdoor activities.

weatherpollutionhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 April 2023, 09:23AM

The view from Patong Beach at 8L30am today (apr 17). PPhoto: Phuket Info Center

The view from Patong Beach at 8L30am today (apr 17). PPhoto: Phuket Info Center

Haze smothers Phuket at 6:30am today (Apr 17). CCTV image: via Phuket Info Center

Haze smothers Phuket at 6:30am today (Apr 17). CCTV image: via Phuket Info Center

Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket’s air quality according to the government-operated Air4Thai platform. Screenshot: Air4Thai

Phuket's air quality according to the government-operated Air4Thai platform. Screenshot: Air4Thai

Phuket’s air quality according to the government-operated Air4Thai platform. Screenshot: Air4Thai

Phuket’s air quality according to the government-operated Air4Thai platform. Screenshot: Air4Thai

Phuket’s air quality according to Swiss-based IQAir. Screenshot: IQAir

Phuket's air quality according to Swiss-based IQAir. Screenshot: IQAir

Phuket’s air quality according to Swiss-based IQAir. Screenshot: IQAir

Phuket’s air quality according to Swiss-based IQAir. Screenshot: IQAir

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at a meeting yesterday (Apr 16) said that the unclear air was a natural phenomenon in the summer. 

“It is not a problem of PM 2.5 dust and [he] has ordered the relevant agencies to closely monitor the situation,” said an official report.

Regardless, the Phuket Info Center, operated under the Phuket branch of the ministry of Interior, today posted photos proving otherwise. One image, taken from CCTV, showed heavy smog at 6:30am today, and another posted later showed the headlands at Patong very unclear as seen from Patong Beach at 8:30am.

Governor Narong yesterday recognised the poor air quality had raised concerns among many people, especially regarding PM 2.5 dust. 

“But from checking the data with the Southern Meteorological Center on the west coast, it is known that the weather in Phuket is still in good condition,” he said.

“It is not a problem of PM 2.5 dust at all, but a natural phenomenon in the summer which is about to change into the rainy season,” he added, said the official report.

“Therefore, I do not want people to worry. People can still engage in various outdoor activities due to the condition of the area of Phuket, which will have wind blowing all the time.

“In addition, Phuket is a tourist city and a residential area, not agricultural area, so there isn’t much burning, and no hot spots of concern have been found [on the island], and I have instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor the situation,” Governor Narong continued.

“It is expected that such characteristics Part of this may be due to climate change or climate change,” he said.

Despite his assurances, Governor Narong yesterday himself still urged people with health issues to remain vigilant for ill effects on their health brought on by the smog, even according to the official report of the meeting,

“The health of people at risk such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and patients with congenital diseases in the group of respiratory diseases and cardiovascular disease should be monitored. If there are initial symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, the duration of outdoor activities should be reduced for health care during this period,” he said.

Of note, the official government report of the air quality yesterday presented screenshots from the government-operated Air4Thai air-quality monitoring platform, showing all green and yellow indicators for Phuket.

Air4Thai stands alone in its assessment of Phuket’s recent air quality, with all other major air-quality monitoring platforms, including the Swiss-based IQAir, as presented by the Phuket Info Center this morning, showing red, light red and orange warning indicators for the island.

Phuket community
Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

I can't see how they can call it smog, which technically refers to pollution. All we are experie...(Read More)

Nationwide Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives

I guess you could call it successful. Pre covid Songkran deaths were getting up near 500 countrywide...(Read More)

Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

From where is the smog that hammers Phuket coming from? For good health whole of Thailand is definit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

Seen the massive violence experience of the 2004 Tsunami it is doubtful or any precautions/evacuatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

What is the safety precautions and evacuation in case of a tsunami?...(Read More)

Phuket Water Festival making a splash

The provincial water authorities will easily cope with the successful tourist influx, despite your i...(Read More)

EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats

Before the '14 coup, ฿2-400 was the going vote price in Issan. Is it the same now, or do all t...(Read More)

Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

Excellent results from a determined campaign to minimise deaths and injuries during the Songkran wee...(Read More)

Phuket Water Festival making a splash

Chang is the major beer for ThaiBev, but they own many other businesses. They made over a billion DO...(Read More)

Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

Very funny megamind ! A clown couldn't do better....(Read More)

 

