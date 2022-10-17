British International School, Phuket
Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

PHUKET: The flooding across Phuket so far has affected more than 6,000 people and 1,850 households, disaster officials have confirmed.

weatherdisastersSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 October 2022, 01:08PM

Residents are evacuated from their homes in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Oct 16). Photo: PR Phuket

Residents are evacuated from their homes in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Oct 16). Photo: PR Phuket

The tally came as officials from the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) delivered their assessment of damage done by the floods to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew late yesterday (Oct 16).

The heavy rains began at about 3am yesterday, resulting in roads being cut off and thousands of people affected across all three districts in Phuket, DDPM-Phuket reported.

Five major roads and three bridges have suffered damage. Electrical and water supply systems have been affected by landslides, the report added.

In total, 6,080 people living in 1,850 households have been directly affected by the floods. Across the three districts ‒ Muang Phuket, Kathu and Thalang ‒ 80 communities/villages in 16 tambon (subdistricts), have been impacted.

There have been no injuries or deaths as a result of the floods, DDPM-Phuket noted.

In Thalang District, 2,800 people of 950 households in  29 communities/villages spread across six subdistricts, have been affected.

In Kathu district, 280 people of 100 households in 11 communities/villages across three subdistricts, have been affected.

In Mueang Phuket District, 3,000 people of 800 households in 40 communities/villages across seven subdistricts, have been affected.

DDPM-Phuket did not give an estimated value of the damage done by the floods so far.

As of 4pm yesterday, the rains had eased and standing floodwaters had started receding, DDPM-Phuket noted.

However, more rain is falling across the island today, though, officials are hoping that the volume of rainfall is much less than yesterday.

At the meeting last night, Phuket Governor Narong ordered officials to  deploy teams to conduct mass cleanups of their areas to mop up after the floods.

PROVIDING ASSISTANCE

Local government organisations (municipalities and OrBorTor) and agencies have mobilised personnel and resources to provide assistance, the report noted.

DDPM-Phuket has deployed large pumps to hard-hit areas to remove what floodwaters they can from lowland residential areas and major roads.

Disaster personnel have also coordinated with local community leaders to assist in clearing any mud and debris from landslide sites, the report added.

Relief shelters for flood victims have been set up at four locations:

  • Wat Thepkasattri in Baan Don, Thalang - contact Thepkrasattri OrBorTor at 076-274573
  • Kamala OrBorTor, the ‘Multipurpose Building’ - call 076-385789
  • Kathu Municipal School 2 (the ‘Dome Building’), in Baan Kathu ‒ call Kathu Municipality at 076-322121-2
  • Phibun Sawasdee Municipal School in Phuket Town ‒ contact Phuket City Municipality at 076-211111, or the Phuket Municipality hotline 1132

Alternatively, people can call the DDPM hotline 199 for help.

People in need of medical assistance but were unable to make it to a hospital were urged to call the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) at 087-8821883.

In addition to the hundreds of DDPM officers, more than 220 police and scores of other local officials tasked with providing assistance, 150 personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, had joined the efforts to help people in need, the report added.

The Phuket Chapter of the Red Cross had provided 100 packs of sanitary items and 100 items of clothing to flood victims, the report noted.

The Phuket branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation was given special mention for emergency assistance quickly provided to people in distress, by providing rescue workers to evacuate people in need, as well as essential equipment including rubber dinghies.

DeKaaskopp | 17 October 2022 - 15:13:11 

Kurt,when will you accept that you can't prevent flooding if the amount of rain exceeds a certain level. Flooding's happen,here ,in other places of Thailand and around the world too. Even in the most developed countries. Do you understand that ?

Fascinated | 17 October 2022 - 13:40:52 

it might have been worth informing us which roads and bridges are damaged so we can avoid those areas. 

Kurt stop blaming this one on buildings- this was more rain in 5 hours than I have ever seen in Phuket. No manner of drainage could have handled the volume of water. Open your eyes- look at Nigeria, Columbia, Sudan and others suffering from the same weather patterns presently.

Kurt | 17 October 2022 - 13:28:31 

In Oct 2008 we had 5 days continue heavy rains, now 1 day. But Phuket not anticipate on improving water management, it's all old fashioned capacity stuff. More concrete, more forest hills clearcutting. The climate change. Decent reporting on paper about distress, evacuation, landslides etc. But not learning curve and start prevention works accordingly. Up to the next, next, next floodings.

 

