Phuket offices to close for King’s birthday long weekend

PHUKET: Government offices across the island will be winding down this Friday as the nation heads into the second four-day long weekend this month.

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 12:36PM

Photo: The Phuket News

Photo: The Phuket News

The country already celebrated a four-day long weekend on July 4-7, as the Asarnha Bucha and Khao Pansa Buddhist religious holidays were observed.

This coming weekend will be extended by the Songkran public holiday being observed on Monday (July 27) and the King’s Birthday public holiday next Tuesday (July 28).

The Cabinet on June 30 approved July 27 as a substitute Songkran holiday, postponed from April as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, though it has yet to assign the remaining two Songkran holidays.

On Monday and Tuesday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

UWC Thailand

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Good luck renewing a retirement permit if you make a formal complaint about the IOs!!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I needed three copies last year and was asked to pay 900THB. Same this year, just 3 weeks ago. I n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration's forgotten expats

The "nasty radical left" doesn't lock kids in cages or kneel on people's necks unt...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Looking at the rubbish at beaches , much of it has thai stickers or thai inscriptions. It is mainly ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

The trash comes from my neighbor, who each and every morning, tosses his instant coffee packaging on...(Read More)

Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence

Exactly where are new infections coming from Mars ? Unless this is a pre cursor to reopening borders...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Surin Beach and BangTao are always dirty, why ? where does the taxes money goes ? Take the example o...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Thats what Mr. Pira has to say, its his business. Laughable when you look at the well prepared websi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I paid 600 baht for 2 of these letters last month for my drivers license. When I first moved here ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

The Parasail and Jet Ski companies, who make their living off the beaches, should volunteer to assis...(Read More)

 

