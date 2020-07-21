Phuket offices to close for King’s birthday long weekend

PHUKET: Government offices across the island will be winding down this Friday as the nation heads into the second four-day long weekend this month.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 12:36PM

Photo: The Phuket News

The country already celebrated a four-day long weekend on July 4-7, as the Asarnha Bucha and Khao Pansa Buddhist religious holidays were observed.

This coming weekend will be extended by the Songkran public holiday being observed on Monday (July 27) and the King’s Birthday public holiday next Tuesday (July 28).

The Cabinet on June 30 approved July 27 as a substitute Songkran holiday, postponed from April as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, though it has yet to assign the remaining two Songkran holidays.

On Monday and Tuesday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.