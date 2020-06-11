Phuket officers receive PPE personal donation from Royal Thai Police chief

PHUKET: Police officers in Phuket have received personal protective equipment made available by a personal donation from Thai Royal Police Chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda and his wife Busaba, who serves as the Head of Police Housewifes Association.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 June 2020, 12:36PM

The food packages were handed out at an event held at Phuket Provincial Police Station yesterday (June 10).

Presiding over the event were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri.

Maj Gen Rungrote explained that Gen Chakthip and his wife Ms Busaba had spent their personal money to buy necessary goods and consumer products to hand out to police across the country in order to thank all the officers working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before this, Gen Chakthip had bought face masks, face shields and other PPE protective equipment many times,” Maj Gen Rungrote said.

“On behalf of the Phuket Provincial Police and every police officer in Phuket, I thank Gen Chakthip and his wife for their concern and care, and we will keep working hard to take care of people in our areas,” he added.

Also at the event yesterday, the Phuket Provincial Police received donations from former graduates of the Thailand National Defence College. The alumni donated 6,000 face masks, 300 5kg bags of rice, 1,000 cans of fish, 3,000 packs of instant noodles in order to encourage and cheer police for their efforts.

Maj Gen Rungrote said that police should prepare for tourists returning to Phuket soon.

“All police must work harder on screening measures and controlling the number of people at locations and gatherings in order to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 in Phuket,” he said.