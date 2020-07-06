Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket observes Asarnha Bucha, Khao Phansa religious holidays

Phuket observes Asarnha Bucha, Khao Phansa religious holidays

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Ruea, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, yesterday (July 5) to observe the morning ceremony to honour the Buddhist religious day Asarnha Bucha.

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 July 2020, 11:29AM

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The main ceremony was held at Wat Tha Reua in Srisoonthorn yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong led the congregation at Wat Tha Reua in observing Asarnha Bucha yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The ceremony began at 8:30am, with the congregation strictly observing the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

All people attending the ceremony wore a face mask, social distancing was observed and hand sanitiser was available for people to use to cleanse their hands, the report noted.

The second major ceremony for the day was held at 6pm, with attendees observing a candlelit procession around the temple.

Asarnha Bucha day, also known as the “Day of Dharma”, is the full-moon day of the eighth lunar month, commemorating the Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples after attaining Enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago.

Oak Maedow Phuket

As part of making merit to honour the day, Buddhists attend evening candlelit processions called wien tien at temples across the country. Visitors are always welcome to respectfully join the event.

Khao Phansa, the start of a period of three lunar months during the rainy season when monks are required to remain in one particular place or temple and undertake deep meditation, is being observed today (July 6).

Both Asarnha Bucha and Khao Pansa are public holidays, with all government offices closed and an alcohol ban in effect until midnight tonight (23:59pm July 6).

