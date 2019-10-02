Phuket newborn found abandoned has died

PHUKET: A newborn boy found abandoned beside a lagoon behind a workers camp in Cherng Talay early Sunday morning (Sept 29) has died, police have confirmed.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 11:31AM

The newborn was found beside a lagoon behind a workers camp on Soi Cherng Talay 1. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Police and a rescue worker recover the newborn boy at the scene. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

The baby, never given a name, died at Thalang Hospital on Monday, Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Akkanit Danpitaksan confirmed today (Oct 2).

“I received a report from Thalang Hospital staff that the newborn passed away because he was too weak and unable to breathe,” Col Akkanit said.

Cherng Talay Police were called to the lagoon, located behind a workers camp on Soi Cherng Talay 1, at 5:30pm on Sunday.

When officers and rescue workers from Cherng Talay Municipality arrived, local residents were holding the baby, noted the police report.

The local residents explained to police that they found the baby swaddled in a cloth and placed on a flattened piece of cardboard near the pond, the report added.

Rescue workers took the baby to Thalang Hospital while officers inspected the scene.

Police found some blood on the ground and took photos of the scene, police noted in their report.

“We still keep searching for the child's parents. We will check any CCTV in the area,” Col Akkanit told The Phuket News today.

He declined to reveal more details about the search for the newborn's mother and father, though the police report did note that officers were questioning people in the area.