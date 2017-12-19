The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket New Year road-safety campaign to target drunk drivers, helmetless motorbike riders

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has ordered police to strictly enforce the law against drunk drivers and motorcyclists not wearing helmets during the upcoming New Year “Seven Days of Danger” road safety campaign, this year to be held from Dec 28 to Jan 3.

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 11:03AM

Police have been ordered to target drunk drivers and motorcyclists not wearing helmets during the upcoming New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road safety campaign. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Governor Norraphat Plodthong has also ordered officials to specifically keep an eye out for unlicensed drivers and to conduct vehicle checks, presumably for safety and illegalities, and to ensure motorists obey traffic rules.

The mandate was handed down at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 18), attended by Vice Governor Governor Snith Sriwihok and the heads of the main government offices on the island, and police.

The order to target drunk drivers and specifically target motorcyclists not wearing helmets in Phuket comes as police in Bangkok warn that officers in the capital will seize motorbikes of helmetless riders until it is proved that the rider has one. (See story here.)

This year the New Year Seven Days road-safety campaign will be conducted under the theme “Khab Rod Mee Namjai Raksa Winai Jarajorn” (“Drive carefully, follow traffic rules”).

“Many tourists visit Phuket tourist destinations during the New Year long holiday, such as beaches and islands. Many more accidents happen than in normal periods,” Gov Norraphat reminded the collection of high-powered officials.

Gov Norraphat also reminded the law enforcers that the road-safety campaign is designed on six main “principles”, albeit the principles are actually elements to focus on.

“We use six main principles of road and marine accident decreasing which are decreasing risk factors of people, environment and vehicles, tourist safety, marine safety and after accidents treatment,” Gov Norraphat said.

Gov Norraphat also mentioned that boat safety was important during the upcoming holidays.

“People should be careful when getting on and off a boat. Do not drink alcohol until you are out of control. Please wear a life jacket and follow the rules,” Gov Norraphat urged.

If any marine accidents did occur, Gov Norraphat noted, please inform the Phuket Marine Office at 076-391174 or the Vessel Traffic Management and Information System at Chalong Pier at 088-7603754.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 20 December 2017 - 10:53:48

The only reason Thailand was # 2 in traffic fatalities is deaths that occurred later in the hospital were not counted. The # 1, an actual  war zone, Libya is safer than Thailand. And if Phuket is the worst of Thailand....

CaptainJack69 | 19 December 2017 - 21:43:43

Might I refer everyone to the article a few days ago about how some well respected data analysts have now promoted Thailand to number 1 in the world for road deaths.

7 days of danger? 365 more like.

BenPendejo | 19 December 2017 - 13:36:23

I haven't heard such a load of meaningless crap since last year when there was another record breaking season of fatalities following their annual "get tough" campaign.  These people don't seem to learn anything, but I really would like to believe they aren't so stupid...just lazy and unconcerned.  As long as there is nothing but worthless and corrupt police, there will be no changes...same same.

malczx7r | 19 December 2017 - 12:39:15

"Keep a look out for unlicensed drivers", you can see someone if they don't have a license, really???

Fascinated | 19 December 2017 - 12:14:54

Sort of like what they are supposed to do EVERY day?

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.