BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket New Year Countdown: Bocelli confirmed, Lisa to be decided in Krabi

Phuket New Year Countdown: Bocelli confirmed, Lisa to be decided in Krabi

BANGKOK: Despite earlier reports, K-pop sensation Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban of Blackpink has yet to be confirmed to perform at Phuket’s official ‘Countdown’ event to see in the New Year.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 October 2021, 05:49PM

Photos: via NNT

Photos: via NNT

Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is already confirmed to perform at the countdown event in Phuket, however, Thai-born K-pop singer Lisa’s presence needs to be finalised again because of her packed schedule, particularly at the end of the year, reports the Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the tourism permanent secretary and the TAT will coordinate with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand to help invite Lisa as the government’s guest, the Bangkok Post also reported.

“The main key reason for bringing global artists for the New Year celebration is to announce to the world that Thailand is ready to fully reopen for tourists from everywhere in 2022,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

He said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) had contacted the agencies representing Lisa and Italian opera singer Bocelli about the New Year countdown event with a combined budget of US$3 million, or B100 million.

Many agencies have tried to approach Lisa, which had caused a lot of confusion after the news spread, therefore a formal invitation from the state authorities will be a clearer and more effective way to communicate with her company, he added.

After reopening for vaccinated travellers from 46 low-risk countries without quarantine and area restrictions from Nov 1, the TAT plans to organise a series of events in December from memorial ceremonies for the 2004 tsunami in Phuket, Krabi and Phang Nga to New Year events to drive travel sentiment.

Mr Phiphat said the countdown celebration is expected to take place at Sarasin Bridge, a landmark which tells the island’s famed love story (of two forbidden lovers taking their lives by leaping from the bridge).

However, the ministry is also considering other locations that meet safety criteria and have the capacity to hold over 10,000 participants as there are three to four places that the owners have already nominated to host the event.

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, has already proposed the concert performance be held at Surakul Stadium in Phuket Town, with the funds spent on repairs and maintenance at Phuket’s largest sporting venue.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry will also discuss safety and health guidelines for mass gatherings with the Public Health Ministry.

In principle, participants including international travellers and Thais have to show negative test results by using antigen test kits to join the event.

Mr Phiphat said the New Year event might not have to collect any entrance fee.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will be requesting from the Cabinet a budget needed to hire K-Pop superstar Lisa and world-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform at this year’s Phuket countdown event, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Phiphat said the plan had yet to be finalized, as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports needs to review the details of both celebrities’ contracts.

The minister said the plan, including the required budget, will be proposed at the mobile Cabinet retreat in Krabi province on Nov 15-16.

He believes the presence of both celebrities will help boost Thailand’s economy, adding that the ministry will be inviting private firms to help sponsor this special event.

The B100mn budget already touted to bring the two stars to perform in Phuket has drawn widespread criticism, with many people posting comments online calling for the money to be spent on helping people suffering deep financial hardship due to eth COVID-prevention measures and the collapse of the tourism industry.

Last year Phuket’s economy contracted a massive 85% without international tourists coming to the island.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 27 October 2021 - 18:39:00 

Wasting Taxpayers money on govt's stupid plans doesn't make much sense, does it?

Spend the money in importing quality mRNA vaccines mor...ons!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid drugs stolen by hospital manager to be sold online, Thai PM presses ASEAN to reopen |:| October 27
Gold shop robber arrested
Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists
Delta Plus won’t stop tourist plan
Anti-Fake News Center: Phuket Governor is not smuggling illegal foreign Muslims into Thailand
THAI Sydney to Phuket direct flights to start Dec 8
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn village
PM presses Asean to reopen
Phang Nga student loses leg after second cross-jab, then dies
Phuket marks 80 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Calls for justice over Thai deaths 17 years ago, Sub-100 cases in Phuket |:| October 26
Power outage to affect Nai Yang beach road
Justice still sought for Tak Bai deaths
Region 8 Police join manhunt for gold shop robber
Myanmar in spotlight as US joins Asean summit

 

Phuket community
PM presses Asean to reopen

He also said that his kidx are in urgent need of upgrading their luxury cars from 2021 to 2022 model...(Read More)

Phuket New Year Countdown: Bocelli confirmed, Lisa to be decided in Krabi

Wasting Taxpayers money on govt's stupid plans doesn't make much sense, does it? Spend th...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

stupidity is in fact more dangerous than the virus and the bad news is that there are no vaccines yo...(Read More)

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

No mystery why flu cases are down when people have largely stopped sticking their fingers in their ...(Read More)

Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water

Simple. Charge a 10 baht deposit on ANY plastic beverage. Set up recycling centers in every neighbo...(Read More)

Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water

Reality check here pal, it's not "us" doing this. There is zero awareness in general T...(Read More)

Phang Nga student loses leg after second cross-jab, then dies

So, is there any proven causal link between the 'jabs' and the blood clot? Anything at all? ...(Read More)

Incentive offered for foreign investment in property

If they want to incentivize foreigners to invest in property they need to allow foreigners to... inv...(Read More)

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

Skip, the precautions against covid would have hugely reduced flu transmission - so no surprises the...(Read More)

Phang Nga student loses leg after second cross-jab, then dies

Time after time we read that a human life of a 'no-have' means nothing in Thailand. Has prob...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 