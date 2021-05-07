The Phuket News
Phuket new infections fall

PHUKET: Phuket marked just five new infections yesterday (May 6), marking the end of more than a week of the number of new infections being recorded in double digits.


By The Phuket News

Friday 7 May 2021, 06:20PM

Image: Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket

According to the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, the five new infections bring the total number of people confirmed as infected in Phuket Since Apr 3 to 498.

The number of people from other provinces brought to Phuket to be treated for symptoms of COVID-19 has also risen, to five.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reports the locations of the infections in Phuket, accurate as of 6pm last night (May 6),  as follows:

  • Wichit ‒ 52 infections
  • Rassada ‒ 47
  • Patong ‒ 45
  • Phuket Town ‒ 45 (Talad Yai 28, Talad Neua 17)
  • Cherng Talay ‒ 43
  • Chalong ‒ 42
  • Kathu ‒ 38
  • Kamala ‒ 32
  • Srisoonthorn ‒ 30
  • Rawai ‒ 28
  • Thepkrasattri ‒ 19
  • Koh Kaew ‒ 15
  • Pa Khlok ‒ 10
  • Karon ‒ 9
  • Sakhu ‒ 8
  • Mai Khao ‒ 8

With the total number of people in Phuket treated for symptoms of COVID infection since Apr 3 now standing at 503, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reports that 287 of those have recovered and been discharged from medical care.

The remaining 216 patients are still receiving treatment as follows: Vachira Phuket Hospital 44; Patong Hospital 16; Thalang Hospital 10; Bangkok Hospital Phuket 34; Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 13; Mission Hospital Phuket 19; along with 80 people receiving treatment at ‘Field Hospitals’.

Meanwhile, the rapid antigen testing of people arriving to enter the province continues, with medical officers yesterday (May 6) testing 322 people at the airport, 1346 people at the Phuket Gateway and 657 people at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai.

In total, medical officers at the entry points to Phuket have tested 42,565 people since the campaign began on Apr 22.

The officers reported one new person testing positive for the virus yesterday, brining the total number of people arriving to enter the province testing positive for the virus by the rapid antigen test to 23.

Of those, 17 were confirmed to be infected with the virus while five were determined to be ‘false positives. The one case testing positive yesterday has yet to be confirmed by more stringent tests as an actual COVID infection.

