Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 32 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 2), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,220.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 August 2021, 11:24AM

The PPHO report also marked two new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and three new patients on the island brought back to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” campaign.

The 32 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 254, as follows:

July 27 - 38 new cases

July 28 - 24 new cases

July 29 - 50 new cases

July 30 - 35 new cases

July 31 - 39 new cases

Aug 1 - 36 news cases

Aug 2 - 32 news cases

The current total of 1,220 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 24 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 36 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 382 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 867 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday did not mark any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 12.