The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32

Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 32 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 2), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,220.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 August 2021, 11:24AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report also marked two new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and three new patients on the island brought back to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” campaign.

The 32 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 254, as follows:

  • July 27 - 38 new cases
  • July 28 - 24 new cases
  • July 29 - 50 new cases
  • July 30 - 35 new cases
  • July 31 - 39 new cases
  • Aug 1 - 36 news cases
  • Aug 2 - 32 news cases

The current total of 1,220 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The current Phuket tally also does not include 24 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 36 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 382 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 867 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday did not mark any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 12.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested for stealing food
Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn
Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again
Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Provincial Police Chief investigated, island village lockdown |:| August 2
Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach
PRU sets up as second field hospital
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens
Phuket village goes under lockdown
Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years
Police to act if anti-government ralliers keep defying orders
Phuket marks 245 COVID infections in past seven days
Government extends lockdown
Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Can’t have that much influence, the day after their pow wow local governer bans alcohol again that...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Well that should take care of the Sandbox and potentially any hope of a high season - the law of uni...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Why you don’t mention that people need to be fully vaccinated to go in a gym or for indoor sports...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

wtf again! could it be that phuket is being used as a gateway to thailand after 7 day quarantine? ...(Read More)

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

ATT. There is a "FAKE" News going on that several memebers of "CP and Red Bull" ...(Read More)

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

The main criteria to get these "donated" Pfizer vaccines is to be a member of an INFLUENTI...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

KP Ho is missing the 129 million dollars in annual revenue, Banyan Tree makes in Thailand. The Billi...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourists ask to go home after being stuck in quarantine |:| July 9

Say - why don't you permanent "moaners" and "groaners" on this page, finally...(Read More)

Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach

Calling for RTP coming to beach? They don't like hot sand. Most can't swim and hate beaches....(Read More)

Police to act if anti-government ralliers keep defying orders

In a democratic country a government starts a dialog with peaceful opposition/protesters to solve pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket

 