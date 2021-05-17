Phuket new COVID cases plunge for second consecutive day

PHUKET: The number of new cases of people in Phuket found infected with COVID-19 has remained low for the second consecutive day, with the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) recording just two new cases of infection yesterday (May 16).

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 May 2021, 03:39PM

The two new cases recorded on a single day is the lowest on record since Phuket officials started recording new cases in the current ‘Third Wave’ of infections on Apr 3.

After reporting 18 and 19 cases last Tuesday and Wednesday (May 11-12), respectively, last Thursday saw the number of new infections fall to 12 followed by 11 last Friday (May 14).

Over the weekend the PPHO reported just four new cases confirmed on Saturday, and now just two cases confirmed yesterday.

The two new cases bring to 604 the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, said the PPHO report.

Of the 604 cases so far, 444 have been discharged from medical care.

The remaining cases are receiving treatment or are under medical supervision as follows: Vachira Phuket Hospital 45 cases; Patong Hospital 16; Thalang Hospital 5; Bangkok Hospital Phuket 15; Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 6; Mission Hospital Phuket 10; Phuket Provincial Hospital 3; and 66 at the ‘Field Hospital’ at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus in Kathu.

Six patients infected in Phuket are receiving treatment elsewhere.

So far Phuket has suffered one death directly related to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ of infections began on the island on Apr 3 ‒ that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

The PPHO has released an updated map showing the locations of infections across the island. The map, dated May 17 but is marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (May 16), reports as follows: