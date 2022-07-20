Tengoku
Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

PHUKET: Swiss Honorary Consul for Phuket Andrea Kotas Tammathin has called on local government agencies and municipalities across Phuket to provide more rubbish bins for the public to use in the hope of reducing the volume of litter found strewn across the island.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 July 2022, 05:17PM

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss Honorary Consul for Phuket Andrea Kotas Tammathin. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Ms Tammathin spoke out about Phuket’s trash problem in a video shared online earlier this month by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

In the video, Ms Tammathin first speaks in English, then repeats her message in very clear spoken Thai.

“I live in Phuket and I go for walks all the time. One thing that really upsets me very much is the garbage I see everywhere,” Ms Tammathin said in English.

“One of the problems is that there are no garbage cans. So if Phuket could invest in more garbage cans, maybe the people would use them,” she added.

Speaking in Thai, Ms Tammathin was strong in her message, with moments of exasperation with the problem clearly understood in her expression.

“I like very much to take nature walks in the hills of Karon-Kata. It is very beautiful but one thing I do not like very much is the garbage. There are Thais and foreigners alike who just throw it on the ground. They don’t care, even if it is plastic,” she said.

“If I have something to throw away and there are no garbage cans around, I take it back home with me. But some people just don’t care. They throw it away amid nature. It’s such a waste,” she added.

In Thai, Ms Tammathin urged the government to invest in having more garbage cans installed in public areas for people to use.

She also encouraged Thai people to challenge fellow Thais they see throwing trash on the ground, and to ask them whether they loved their country.

Ms Tammathin also noted that the practice of not throwing garbage on the ground was very important for children to witness. “They learn from what they see others doing,” she said.

ray@waldronbros.com | 20 July 2022 - 17:37:40 

It’s great to hear Diplomats are speaking up about this issue. It breaks your heart to see so much litter just waiting to be washed into our oceans. But what particularly is disappointing is the resources thrown at sweeping leaves off the roads (particularly at Nai Harn) when the effort would be better spent to collecting genuine rubbish waiting to be washed into the ocean. Thai logic?

 

