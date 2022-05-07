tengoku
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

PHUKET: Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) President Thanusak Phungdet has urged the Thai government to continue supporting Phuket in its efforts to raise tourism to a new level in parallel with developing alternative income sources in line with GEMMSST strategy and preparing to host the World Specialized Expo 2028

economics tourism agriculture politics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 03:00PM

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC), ex-Chairman of the Phuket Real Estate Association (P-REA).. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC), ex-Chairman of the Phuket Real Estate Association (P-REA).. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

In his overview of the Phuket economy for Radio Thailand Phuket, Mr Thanusak said that he wants the government “to never stop supporting the tourism sector to develop further”.

PCC President specifically mentioned the Tour Teaw Thai program aimed at helping tour group operators by offering a 40% subsidy discount on tour packages. The scheme has been recently extended by the government to the end of September.

“Thai Teaw Thai is a project encouraging people to travel more throughout the country generating a constant cash flow for businesses,” Mr Thanusak said.

While tourism remains the key pillar of Phuket’s economy, the private and government sectors are also working to develop other industries in line with GEMMSST strategy.

“Both private and government sectors work together to create new business pillars, more than ever. It is important to improve the economy and the well-being of the people,” PCC Chief stressed.

Adopted amid the coronavirus crisis, the GEMMSST policy is the government and private industry push to develop Phuket in the fields of Gastronomy, Education, Medical & Wellness, Marina Hub, Sports & Events, Smart City and Tuna in order to broaden the island’s economic base to be less dependent on tourism.

Last but not least, Mr Thanusak stressed that support is needed for Phuket in bidding for the right to host the World Specialized Expo in 2028. The PCC President believes that the neighbouring provinces of Krabi and Phang Nga should join forces with Phuket as the whole Andaman region will benefit from the event. 

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) earlier said it estimates that income generated from hosting the expo will be at least B40 billion and create jobs for about 100,000 people. The previous Specialised Expo, held in 2017 in the Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan, attracted almost 4 million visitors.

“However, the aim to develop the economy of Phuket is to be strong. This includes cooperation from all sectors and joining forces to keep the economy strong and stable. And separate gratitude to Thai people who still choose to visit Phuket,” Mr Thanusak concluded.

Mr Thanusak is a long-standing mediator between Phuket business and the government. He was re-elected for a new term as PCC President at the association’s annual general meeting in February 2021.

He describes PCC’s activities as promoting businesses in the province, acting as consultants for member companies, being a medium between officials and business operators, supporting projects for public benefit, offering creative solutions to develop Phuket.

In particular, Mr Thanusak has always strongly argued for government support for businesses across Phuket struggling to survive following the economic downtown brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic.

He has strong championed ideas hoped to revive Phuket’s devastated tourism industry, and has been vocal in his criticism of the lack of support from the government for business operators and employers.

At the same time he stresses that PCC never runs “any businesses or activities involving in any politics.”

