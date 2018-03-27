The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket needs better roads, Governor tells national commission

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday called for national government support to improve the state of Thepkrasattri Rd – formally regarded as Route 402 and easily Phuket’s busiest road – and for the budget to be expedited to carve the new B5.5 billion road from Phuket International Airport southwards through the heart of the island.

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 03:24PM

Phuket Govenror Norraphat Plodthong urged the national transport commission to expedite improvements to Thepkrasattri Rd and to push ahead with the B5.5 billion road from Phuket International Airport to Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Govenror Norraphat Plodthong urged the national transport commission to expedite improvements to Thepkrasattri Rd and to push ahead with the B5.5 billion road from Phuket International Airport to Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Dept

The call came at a meeting of the Commission for the Management of Land Traffic held in Nai Yang yesterday (Mar 26) to garner feedback for land transport infrastructure needs for the four Andaman coast provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Ranong.

Present at the meeting were Commission Chairman Lt Gen Jareasakanee Anupaph, Vice Chairman of the 1st Committee Wanchai Sarattultut, Vice Chairman of the 2nd Committee Admiral Yutthana Fakpholgnarn, and Vice Governors from Phang Nga, Krabi and Ranong.

Among the others present were officials from the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, local administrations and relevant government agencies in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Ranong.

Regarding the state of Route 402, Governor Norraphat said, “The problem is that the road surface has not been upgraded since 1997, while the proportion of vehicles has increased, which increases the risk of accidents, especially on steep slopes.

“I ask the Commission for help to accelerate the implementation of two projects, including urging the Department of Highways to allocate a budget to improve Route 402 to ease traffic on the highway.

“Also, I ask to expedite the process of getting the Department of Highways to consider the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) for the Sakhu-Koh Kaew expressway as soon as possible.

“In addition, please consider for the Harbor Department to set up a budget to research and find places to build more ship harbors to support Phuket as a world-class tourist attraction,” Governor Norraphat added.

Commission Chairman Gen Jaresakanee welcomed the feedback and explained that the meeting was held in light of requests from “the private sector” to support the growth of tourism in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong as well Satun.

“We have to go to the areas to listen to the problems of the local people. I have invited the central government to listen to the issues raised from all these areas simultaneously, because many of the problems cannot be resolved by only one department. They must be considered in the big picture,” he said.

“For the development of the Southern Andaman Coastal Plan 2018, the Commission is holding this meeting to acknowledge barriers to implementing developments for infrastructure and transport. This will be discussed between the public sector and the private sector to understand what the private sector needs.

“Problems will be summarised and will be reported to the National Legislative Assembly and then conclusions will then be reported to the central government,” he said.

 

 
Winfield | 29 March 2018 - 04:06:59

A few years ago the Phuket Gazette reported that there was an increase 15% in the number of new cars on the road each year in Phuket. This did not include trucks, buses and motorbikes. Only new sold cars. The Governor was quoted as saying this was a good thing, as "it shows the Phuket people are prosperous"
At this rate, Phuket traffic will soon be like Bangkok.

Pauly44 | 28 March 2018 - 17:55:10

It's actually Thai driver attitude that's the real issue, even better training wouldn't change the culture that much as they think they can do whatever they want, spoilt brat culture will take generations to correct.

DeKaaskopp | 28 March 2018 - 16:11:17

Two good news here!First the article itself.But let's see what happens.The second news,even better,comes in the comment section." 1 month,I'm gone". Bohol,watch out!

malczx7r | 28 March 2018 - 13:20:46

They need an effective police force to protect tourists lives from the morons on the road, was out last night, bunch of moron minivan and tuk tuk drivers oh and a crazy 4x4 taxi driving like a complete idiot trying to overtake everyone on the wrong side of the road in Patong in the busy parts (been to the cinema), This really is a country of idiots. 1 month, i\'m gone!

Kurt | 28 March 2018 - 12:42:32

Roads in general are not that bad
The drivers are bad. But Officials can't request a needed budget + commission = real budget for improve driving skills of drivers
Even with some officials trained fantasy is that not possible
It only works with installation of traffic lights they not use, and road strips to slow down traffic + 2 beach showers, all not working 
Samples in Rawai and Naiharn.

Ronald S | 27 March 2018 - 21:57:34

555 No, they need better educated drivers....... The roads are not that bad in Phuket.  Don\'t blame the roads, blame the users of the roads.

vegasbaby | 27 March 2018 - 19:56:44

Phuket needs a moratorium on residential and business expansion for a while and focus on infrastructure to support what has already been built.  Modern roads and transportation, sewage treatment, clean water distribution, trash disposition, modern electrical systems, modern tourism services  and building code enforcement.  Unrestricted growth is not sustainable without proper infrastructure.

Fascinated | 27 March 2018 - 19:02:00

No- Phuket needs better DRIVERS. 

A lot of problems on the main highway are due to Heroines Monument- the roundabout (not that it's often open) is a liability and the monument should be moved to the Thalang Battleground. Get an underpass dug there in its place= this is a majpr choke point.

Nice to see 'world class tourist destination' crept in again. This phrase has become very t...

Discover Thainess | 27 March 2018 - 17:40:36

The trouble with just building more roads is that they just get full of cars very quickly (look at the M25 for example). How about a coordinated approach to also provide public transport and resolve the ridiculous taxi situation once and for all.

