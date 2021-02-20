BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Navy clean up drive to boost fishing industry

Phuket Navy clean up drive to boost fishing industry

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command conducted a mass cleaning campaign on the pier and boats at the Phuket Fishing Pier at Koh Sirey, Rassada on Thursday (Feb 18) with the aim of helping boost confidence among the local fishing community.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthmarineSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 February 2021, 10:43AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The campaign was presided over by Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command who was joined by vice Governor Phichet Panapong and additional relevant officers, representatives from the private sector, and local fishermen.

Vice Admiral Cherngchai explained that the cleaning campaign was named “Lang Lue Lang Tha Ruam Kha COVID-19” (“Together clean boats and port to kill COVID-19”) and was established to provide the necessary confidence for fishermen to use the port.

“Phuket has huge potential for fishing, as we have 17 quality ports and 352 fishing boats,” V/A Cherngchai said.

“We have a total of 2,948 people working in fishing, including 1,084 Thai nationals and 1,864 migrant workers from our neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

“For the whole last year, our fishermen netted about 102,160 tonnes, valued at about B5 billion. The number of fish caught amounted to about 8.51% of the total fish caught nationwide,” he added.

AXA Insurance PCL

“During the pandemic, the industry least affected is fishing. We never found people in the south working in this business field infected with the virus, especially in Phuket.

V/A Cherngchai highlighted the fine work that the Marine Department and other relevant officers have done in constantly reminding people to follow the necessary disease control measures and explained that additional safety measures are in place at ports to check fishermen as well as customers who visit the ports to buy fish directly.

“Today’s cleaning campaign is mainly to create trust among local people and business operators who have to contact fishermen or usually come to the ports,” he said.

“We can confirm that fish and other marine life caught in Phuket waters are safe and adhere to international standards.

“Customers can be confident that our fish is 100% safe.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Double Phuket suicide tragedy
US urges Myanmar junta to yield power after protester death
Massive fraud in tourism scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to target crypto tourists for economic boost! || February 19
Phuket Skill Development Centre launches free vocational training for students
Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park
Facebook turns off the news for Australia
Regional Court of Appeal, costing B366mn, opens in Phuket
Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai flights
Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines
Thousands of police on standby
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Heorine’s Monument in crash! || February 18
COVID vaccinations for everyone in Thailand
Finishing Phuket’s Provincial Hall off to a good start, says Vice Governor

 

Phuket community
Massive fraud in tourism scheme

Anyone convicted of this should have their assest seized and any official affiliations suspended for...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

One Nat Park after another 'welcomes' backhoes and workers who cut trees, clear areas for il...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Well this is going to be interesting. This guy Pau Phetcharat was so sure he knew or paid the right ...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Officer ordered, perpetrators informed. SK1 land documents not prove ownership. Well, no need to tal...(Read More)

Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

International airlines not resuming flights, have problems with resuming flights Suvarnabhumi airpor...(Read More)

Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May

And the biggest owner of BioNet Asia are ?...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Wesley is an Ex Absolute and paying bay. Timeshare OPC....(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

An SK1 land document does NOT show ownership, it is just a tax receipt. Anyone can pay tax on any la...(Read More)

Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

Nothing has been learned. Divest from tourism or sink is the message. There will only be more pandem...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

The officer was 'ordered', the perpetrators to be 'informed' - classic....(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand

 