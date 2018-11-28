PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, has received a new commander, Vice Admiral Sittiporn Maskasem.

By Chutharat Plerin

Wednesday 28 November 2018, 06:12PM

Vice Admiral Sittiporn Maskasem, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, met the media last night (Nov 27). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

V/Adm Sittiporn hosted a “meet the press” event at the Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday evening (Nov27) to begin building good relations with the local media, which he explained was instrumental in the public understanding the role of the Navy personnel in Phuket.

“I am pleased to meet the media and reporters of Phuket. This is the first time to take up a post in the Phuket area,” V/Adm Sittiporn said.

“The Third Area Command is an important area. Our primary duty is to provide protection of national maritime interests, to take care of area security – and this includes taking care of tourism security,” he added.

“To accomplish our duties requires the media to carry the message and inform people and tourists of our actions,” V/Adm Sittiporn said.

“In the past we have had good cooperation from the media of Phuket,” he noted.

“After the Phoenix boat sank, Phuket provincial authorities and the Third Area Command have cooperated together to enforce marine safety regulations on local operators to raise the standard of marine tourism safety,” V/Adm Sittiporn noted.

“We would like to see cooperation from all government agencies to ensure security for tourists, in order to build confidence and create a positive tourism image for Thailand,” he said.