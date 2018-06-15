FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitri, end of Ramadan

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket and elsewhere throughout the country today (June 15) are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which drew to a close yesterday.

culturereligionThe Phuket News

Friday 15 June 2018, 03:38PM

Muslims in Kamala attend at religious ceremony to mark Eid al-Fitr. Photo: Supplied

Muslims in Kamala attend at religious ceremony to mark Eid al-Fitr. Photo: Supplied

The end of Ramadan become official last night with an official announcement from the Chularatchamontri Aziz Phitakkumpon, the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand,

“As announced to Thai Muslims across the country to sight the new crescent moon after sunset on thursday, June 14, 2018 to mark the first day of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr) 1439H. It appears that they were able to sight the new crescent moon.

“Hence, I announce to the Thai Muslim community that the first day of Shawwal 1439H or Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, June 15, 2018,” Sheikhul Islam Aziz proclaimed.

As such, Muslims from today will begin a week of festivities to honour the traditions of offering forgiveness, visiting relatives and distributing food to the poor.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Celebrations, tears as Saudi Arabia overturns ban on women driving
Preserving a cultural heritage
Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison
People called to wear yellow for HM King’s birthday, auspicious July
First Saudi women get driving licences
Phuket honours Visakha Bucha Day
Phuket to celebrate Visakha Bucha
Pakistan’s women motorcyclists ditch the side saddle
Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban to Phuket
Ramadan set to start a day late, thanks to clouds across the South
Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers
Reinvigorated Belfast still bears scars of past conflict
Buddhas, dancing and lamb carcasses
Phuket Gov leads praying ceremony during Heroines’ Festival
Alcohol sales banned on Makha Bucha Day

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 