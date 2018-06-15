Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitri, end of Ramadan

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket and elsewhere throughout the country today (June 15) are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which drew to a close yesterday.

Friday 15 June 2018, 03:38PM

Muslims in Kamala attend at religious ceremony to mark Eid al-Fitr. Photo: Supplied

The end of Ramadan become official last night with an official announcement from the Chularatchamontri Aziz Phitakkumpon, the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand, “As announced to Thai Muslims across the country to sight the new crescent moon after sunset on thursday, June 14, 2018 to mark the first day of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr) 1439H. It appears that they were able to sight the new crescent moon. “Hence, I announce to the Thai Muslim community that the first day of Shawwal 1439H or Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, June 15, 2018,” Sheikhul Islam Aziz proclaimed. As such, Muslims from today will begin a week of festivities to honour the traditions of offering forgiveness, visiting relatives and distributing food to the poor.