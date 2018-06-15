The end of Ramadan become official last night with an official announcement from the Chularatchamontri Aziz Phitakkumpon, the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand,
“As announced to Thai Muslims across the country to sight the new crescent moon after sunset on thursday, June 14, 2018 to mark the first day of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr) 1439H. It appears that they were able to sight the new crescent moon.
“Hence, I announce to the Thai Muslim community that the first day of Shawwal 1439H or Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, June 15, 2018,” Sheikhul Islam Aziz proclaimed.
As such, Muslims from today will begin a week of festivities to honour the traditions of offering forgiveness, visiting relatives and distributing food to the poor.
